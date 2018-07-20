Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Looms Large in New ‘Ballers’ Season 4 Photo

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson looms large in a newly released photo for season four of his hit HBO series Ballers.

In the photo, Johnson is seen glaring intently with hands resting firmly on a glass table.

“We’re all in the same game, just different levels,” Johnson wrote in a caption on the photo. “Dealing with the same hell, just different devils.”

Following the new promo picture, many fans have commented on social media how excited they are for Ballers to return.

“Aaaawwwwwww yeah mofos power back, suits back and now [Ballers] back all within a few weeks of each other,” one fan said.

“Ohhhh yeah I can’t wait!! One of the main reasons I got HBO is [Game of Thrones] and BALLERS,” another fan admitted.

Ballers is a sports dramedy in which Johnson stars as Spencer Strasmore, “a retired NFL player who must navigate his new career of choice as the financial manager of other NFL players.”

In addition to Johnson, the series also stars Rob Corddry (Hot Tub Time Machine), John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman), Omar Miller (CSI: Miami), Troy Garity (Shooter), London Brown (The Hustle), and Arielle Kebbel (Fifty Shades Freed).

In addition to the new season of Ballers, Johnson has already put out two movies this year (Rampage and Skyscraper), as well as announced a sequel to the massive hit film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and a Fast and Furious franchise spinoff centered on his character Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s character Deckard Shaw.

In 2017, Johnson spoke with Entertainment Weekly about Hobbs and Shaw (tentative title) and shared where his thought process was at the time.

“It’s been a challenging process because I feel like my intention from day one, when I first joined the cast, was to hopefully come in, have fun, and create a character that people will hopefully like and try to elevate the franchise,” he stated. “But in the process of elevating the franchise, I have always thought that in order for this to have real longevity and legs, we should spin out and create characters that can live on their own.”

While the Hobbs and Shaw film is still more than a year away, Johnson’s fans can catch him in a hard-hitting new season of Ballers when it premieres on August 12 on HBO.