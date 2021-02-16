Elizabeth Olsen Trends As Marvel Fans Celebrate Her Birthday

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen is trending on social media, as Marvel fans celebrate the actress's birthday. Olsen turns 32 today, making her a little less than 3 years younger than her older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. At age 32, Elizabeth Olsen has also been working with Marvel Studios for nearly a decade of her life, since first appearing in the mid-credits scene for Captain America: The Winter Soldier. All that long, hard, work has finally paid off though: Elizabeth Olsen is celebrating age 32 having the hottest show on TV right now (WandaVision), with bigger things to come in her Marvel Cinematic Universe run (like a starring role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

