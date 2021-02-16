Elizabeth Olsen Trends As Marvel Fans Celebrate Her Birthday

By Kofi Outlaw

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen is trending on social media, as Marvel fans celebrate the actress's birthday. Olsen turns 32 today, making her a little less than 3 years younger than her older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. At age 32, Elizabeth Olsen has also been working with Marvel Studios for nearly a decade of her life, since first appearing in the mid-credits scene for Captain America: The Winter Soldier. All that long, hard, work has finally paid off though: Elizabeth Olsen is celebrating age 32 having the hottest show on TV right now (WandaVision), with bigger things to come in her Marvel Cinematic Universe run (like a starring role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

Check out how Marvel fans are celebrating Elizabeth Olsen today!

Happy Birthday Wanda!

What better way to celebrate Lizzy Olsen to than highlighting the tour de force acting she's doing on WandaVision

The Favourite Avenger

Elizabeth Olsen has made Wanda Maximoff a worldwide icon in a way Marvel Comics never could. 

The Strongest Avenger

No debate left to be had: WandaVision has confirmed that Elizabeth Olsen IS the Strongest Avenger. 

The IRL Avenger

Elizabeth Olsen's Avenger status doesn't stop when the cameras do. Not all real-life heroes wear capes. Some wear scarves. 

From Then Til Now

No magic required for this epic transformation. 

No Reward Necessary

She brings us epic Marvel action and drama, with (clearly) no hope of a big reward. What's more heroic than that? 

Absolute Queen

'Nuff Said. 

Final Appreciation

Just bask in the beauty, strength, and glory. Happy Birthday to Elizabeth Olsen; we're the ones really getting the best gift. 

WandaVision is streaming new episodes Friday on Disney+. 

