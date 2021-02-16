Elizabeth Olsen Trends As Marvel Fans Celebrate Her Birthday
WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen is trending on social media, as Marvel fans celebrate the actress's birthday. Olsen turns 32 today, making her a little less than 3 years younger than her older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. At age 32, Elizabeth Olsen has also been working with Marvel Studios for nearly a decade of her life, since first appearing in the mid-credits scene for Captain America: The Winter Soldier. All that long, hard, work has finally paid off though: Elizabeth Olsen is celebrating age 32 having the hottest show on TV right now (WandaVision), with bigger things to come in her Marvel Cinematic Universe run (like a starring role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).
Check out how Marvel fans are celebrating Elizabeth Olsen today!
Happy Birthday Wanda!
Wishing a very happy birthday to #WandaMaximoff herself, actress #ElizabethOlsen, as she turns 32 years old today! pic.twitter.com/m1JG1WS2y1— MCU - The Direct (@MCU_Direct) February 16, 2021
What better way to celebrate Lizzy Olsen to than highlighting the tour de force acting she's doing on WandaVision.
The Favourite Avenger
Happy Birthday, #ElizabethOlsen. Thank you for portraying my favourite Avenger. pic.twitter.com/h4NSKmxnQD— Ginevra Ellul (@redmidnite) February 16, 2021
Elizabeth Olsen has made Wanda Maximoff a worldwide icon in a way Marvel Comics never could.
The Strongest Avenger
Happy Birthday to The Strongest Avenger #ElizabethOlsen #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/yYLmDbd3MH— ERod 🔨 (@ERodBuster1) February 16, 2021
No debate left to be had: WandaVision has confirmed that Elizabeth Olsen IS the Strongest Avenger.
The IRL Avenger
I want someone to wrap their scarf around me like #ElizabethOlsen does for Aubrey Plaza ❄️ pic.twitter.com/VsFJuABIVi— Sue Me (@IAmHighOnHeels) February 16, 2021
Elizabeth Olsen's Avenger status doesn't stop when the cameras do. Not all real-life heroes wear capes. Some wear scarves.
From Then Til Now
does it drive you crazy just how fast the night changes? #ElizabethOlsen pic.twitter.com/W7b9v6coWT— natalia (@marvelsfalcon) February 16, 2021
No magic required for this epic transformation.
No Reward Necessary
she’s so silly i love her 👩❤️💋👨👩❤️💋👨👩❤️💋👨 #ElizabethOlsen pic.twitter.com/lp4Es4KdXh— ًnational lizzie day (@elizbcth) February 16, 2021
She brings us epic Marvel action and drama, with (clearly) no hope of a big reward. What's more heroic than that?
Absolute Queen
HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO THE STRONGEST AVENGER AND AN ABSOLUTE QUEEN #ElizabethOlsen pic.twitter.com/fr9GqtwGzw— cassie | wants a gf era (@starsxashes) February 16, 2021
'Nuff Said.
Final Appreciation
Appreciation tweet for #ElizabethOlsen because it’s her birthday today and she’s trending #HappyBirthdayElizabethOlsen pic.twitter.com/eDs28zUzp7— Ren | WandaVision SPOILERS ᗢ (@wandasolsen) February 16, 2021
Just bask in the beauty, strength, and glory. Happy Birthday to Elizabeth Olsen; we're the ones really getting the best gift.
WandaVision is streaming new episodes Friday on Disney+.