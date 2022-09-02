Emily Blunt's Western Series The English Reveals First Trailer for Amazon Prime

One Media has released the first trailer for The English, an upcoming Western series starring Emily Blunt as a grieving mother who wants revenge on the man she believes killed her son. The series is described as "an epic chase Western that takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love," and is set for a release on Prime Video in November. The six-part, prestige TV series will also be headed to the U.K., although not on Amazon (there, it will air on BBC).

The English is written and directed by Hugo Blick, and produced by Colin Wratten (Killing Eve) with executive producers Blick, Blunt, and Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders). It also features a role for Justice League villain Ciaran Hinds.

You can see the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for the series: An epic chase Western, The English takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp, come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination-the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall and young widow Martha Myers into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.

The English is written and directed by Hugo Blick. Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer head up a cast that includes Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Toby Jones, Ciaran Hinds, Malcolm Storry, Steve Wall, Nichola McAuliffe, Sule Rimi, Cristian Solimeno, Nakota Kennedy, and Miguel Alvarez.

The English will premiere on November 11 in the United States on Prime Video, and in the United Kingdom on BBC One.