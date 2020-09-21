Emmys: Ramy Youssef Reveals Hilarious Video of Hazmat Tuxedo Presenter Leaving When He Lost

✖

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off on Sunday, honoring the best of the past year of television in a pretty unprecedented way. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the show decided to conduct its proceedings virtually, allowing fans to celebrate their nomination or accept their award from the comfort of their own homes. Last night's event was filled with an array of Emmy firsts -- including the implementation of presenters wearing "hazmat tuxedo", who would be able to present a winner with their Emmy while still adhering to social distancing and safety guidelines. Ramy Youssef, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for his work on Ramy, captured one unintentionally-hilarious consequence of the hazmat tuxedo presenters on his Twitter account.

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

In a video, which you can check out below, Youssef shows the hazmat tuxedo presenter politely waving through a window before leaving, after Youssef lost both of his Emmy noms to Schitt's Creek star Daniel Levy.

The moment clearly amused and resonated with social media, with the video being viewed over 5 million times on Twitter at the time of this writing. Many have considered the moment to be a sort of visual metaphor for 2020 itself, one of several that this year's Emmys brought, considering the fact that the show itself included Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston putting out a literal trash fire.

The Emmys' tuxedo hazmat suits were created by costume designer Katja Cahill and executive producer Guy Carrington, who created the suit alongside an actual hazmat suit manufacturer. According to a statement released by the ceremony, the goals of the suits were to "ensure the health and safety of all of our winners and the presenter by following all of the health and safety protocols — with a twist."

