Every Episode of Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis’ New 8-Part Crime Thriller Just Premiered on Prime Video

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are teaming up for Prime Video’s newest crime thriller, and all eight episodes are streaming now! The Amazon streamer has been delivering fresh content to its streaming library all month long. Following the arrival of movies like Airport! and Super 8 and the premiere of Young Sherlock earlier in March, this week brought one of Prime’s most anticipated titles of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prime Video’s anticipated adaptation of Patricia Cornwell’s bestselling book series Scarpetta is now streaming. All eight episodes of the show dropped on the platform on March 11th. The series stars Kidman as forensic pathologist Dr. Kay Scarpetta, with Curtis playing her sister Dorothy. It follows Dr. Kay Scarpetta across dual timelines—from her 1990s beginnings to a present-day return to her hometown—as she investigates a grisly series of murders that mirrors a cold case from 28 years ago, forcing her to confront her past.

Prime Video’s Scarpetta Is a Binge-Worthy Adaptation of Patricia Cornwell’s Best-Selling Novels

Play video

Do yourself a favor and add Scarpetta to your Prime Video watchlist. According to early critic reviews, the show is a must-watch series that will have you hooked from the very first episode to the last. It’s even been described by some reviewers as an “obsessive binge-watch” thanks to its high-stakes, dual-timeline mystery that pulls you in and keeps you invested with chaotic energy and wild twists. It’s the type of show that keeps you on the edge of your seat waiting to see what happens next, and it doesn’t disappoint.

It’s still too early for Scarpetta to gain an audience consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, but the show is already making a pretty big splash with its debut season. Scarpetta holds a “Certified Fresh” distinction with an 80% critic score. More than just its awesome star power, with Kidman and Curtis both delivering magnetic and entertaining performances that by themselves are reason enough to watch, the show is a fast-paced and faithful adaptation of Cornwell’s books that perfectly retains the core characters and tone. ScreenHub’s Sarah Webb described it as “the television equivalent of a page-turner,” with Scarpetta earning praise for its intense, atmospheric tone, strong character dynamics, particularly the volatile relationship between Dr. Kay Scarpetta and Dorothy, and its use of a non-linear structure to deepen the narrative.

Will There Be a Scarpetta Season 2?

Fans who get hooked on Scarpetta’s debut season can breathe a sigh of relief, because the show is guaranteed to come back for a second season. The show received a two-season order initially, with production on the second installment already underway. A premiere date for the season isn’t known at this time. While the show’s future beyond Season 2 isn’t known, the Prime Video series has the legs to become a long-running series, as Cornwell’s book series currently consists of 29 books.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!