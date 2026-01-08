12 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2026

Last year set a high bar for television. In 2025, Stranger Things finally delivered its long-awaited series finale, ending the Hawkins saga with an emotional spectacle that lived up to a decade of hype. At the same time, Vince Gilligan proved he is still the king of character-driven drama with the premiere of Pluribus, a science-fiction concept that captured the public imagination without relying on existing intellectual property. Marvel Television also found its footing by officially bringing the Netflix era into the fold with Daredevil: Born Again, while James Gunn continued his winning streak with an incredibly heart-wrenching second season of Peacemaker.

The 2026 release calendar is shaping up to be an even more historic period for television fans. The upcoming year is packed with the kind of high-budget revivals, long-awaited sequels, and ambitious genre expansions that usually only happen once a decade. From gritty detective stories in the heart of DC’s universe to the return of beloved sitcom doctors, 2026 offers a lineup that promises to please all kinds of television fans.

12) The Beauty

Image courtesy of FX

Ryan Murphy and Matt Hodgson are bringing an unsettling brand of body horror to FX with The Beauty, an 11-episode series scheduled to premiere on January 21st. Based on the Image Comics title by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, the story explores a world where a sexually transmitted disease makes those infected physically perfect but ultimately kills them. Evan Peters stars as Cooper Madsen, an FBI agent tasked with investigating a string of deaths linked to this lethal epidemic. He is joined by Rebecca Hall as his partner, Jordan Bennett, and Ashton Kutcher portrays a tech billionaire who leads a shadowy corporation tied to the virus. The premise serves as a dark satire on our obsession with physical appearance and the lengths people will go to achieve perfection. With a supporting cast that includes Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope, The Beauty looks like a stylish and gruesome addition to the Ryan Murphy television library.

11) Scrubs Season 10

Image courtesy of ABC

The doctors of Sacred Heart are officially scrubbing back in for a revival season that fans have been demanding for over fifteen years. Scrubs Season 10 is set to premiere on February 25th on ABC, moving the franchise back to its broadcast roots with nine new episodes. Series creator Bill Lawrence returns to lead the project, ensuring that the unique blend of slapstick humor and emotional sincerity remains intact. Core cast members, including Zach Braff as J.D. and Donald Faison as Turk, are back as series regulars, while Sarah Chalke reprises her role as Elliot. The revival also features the return of John C. McGinley as the cynical Dr. Cox and Judy Reyes as Carla in recurring capacities. By focusing on the original ensemble while introducing a new crop of interns, Season 10 of Scrubs intends to explore how much the medical world has changed since the characters last walked out those hospital doors.

10) Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair

Image courtesy of Hulu

Nostalgia is hitting a fever pitch with the return of the Wilkerson family in a four-episode limited event titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair. Premiering April 10th on Hulu and Disney+, the series picks up nearly two decades after the original finale. Frankie Muniz returns as Malcolm, who has managed to build a successful life away from his chaotic upbringing. However, his peace is shattered when his parents, Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary. Much of the original cast is set to return, including Justin Berfield as Reese and Christopher Masterson as Francis. While Erik Per Sullivan is not returning as Dewey, the role has been recast with Caleb Ellsworth-Clark to keep the sibling dynamic alive. Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair promises to deliver the same frantic energy and uncomfortable family dynamics that made the original sitcom a staple of the early 2000s.

9) The Vampire Lestat

Image courtesy of AMC

AMC continues to expand its Immortal Universe with the third season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, now officially rebranded as The Vampire Lestat. Slated for a summer 2026 release, this installment shifts the perspective away from the interview format of previous seasons to focus entirely on the origins and modern-day career of Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). After the events of the previous season, Lestat awakens in the current world and decides to tell his own story by becoming a global rock star. The narrative will dive deep into his history in 18th-century France, introducing key figures from the books like Gabrielle and Marius. Jacob Anderson is also confirmed to return as Louis de Pointe du Lac, ensuring the central relationship of the franchise remains a primary focus.

8) Carrie

Image courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Master of horror Mike Flanagan is tackling his most ambitious Stephen King adaptation yet with an eight-episode series based on Carrie for Prime Video. This project marks a departure for Flanagan, who previously avoided remakes, but he has teased a timely and unexplored angle for the classic story. In addition, Flanagan intends to use the longer runtime of a miniseries to flesh out the community of Chamberlain and explore the psychological trauma of the characters in ways the previous film adaptations could not achieve within a standard movie format. The series stars Summer H. Howell as the titular Carrie White, a bullied high schooler who discovers she possesses terrifying telekinetic powers. Siena Agudong portrays Sue Snell, a classmate who attempts to make amends for her past behavior, while Samantha Sloyan plays the domineering mother Margaret White. The production of Carrie wrapped in 2025, positioning it for a major release in 2026.

7) Blade Runner 2099

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The dystopian world created by Ridley Scott and expanded by Denis Villeneuve is returning in the form of a high-budget limited series on Prime Video. Blade Runner 2099 is executive produced by Scott himself and features a story set fifty years after the events of the last film. Michelle Yeoh leads the cast as a character named Olwen, a replicant who is nearing the end of her life, and she is joined by Hunter Schafer in a major role. While specific plot details remain a closely guarded secret, Blade Runner 2099 is expected to continue the franchise’s exploration of what it means to be human in a world dominated by artificial intelligence and corporate greed. Furthermore, the production has utilized massive practical sets in Prague to maintain the tactile and atmospheric aesthetic that defines the series. As the first live-action expansion of this universe for television, Blade Runner 2099 carries massive expectations to deliver an unforgettable experience.

6) Euphoria Season 3

Image courtesy of HBO

After a hiatus that lasted four years, the cultural phenomenon Euphoria is finally returning to HBO in April 2026. This third season marks a massive shift for the series, utilizing a significant time jump to move the characters away from the hallways of East Highland High and into the complexities of young adulthood. Zendaya returns as Rue Bennett alongside a cast of established stars, including Sydney Sweeney as Cassie and Jacob Elordi as Nate. Creator Sam Levinson has teased a noir-inspired aesthetic for this chapter, exploring the consequences of the choices the characters made during their teenage years. The production of Euphoria faced numerous delays due to the busy schedules of its lead actors, but the long wait has only increased the anticipation for this return. Audiences are desperate to see how the often controversial storylines of the first two seasons will evolve as the characters face the real world.

5) Lanterns

Image courtesy of HBO

The new DC Universe is bringing one of its most powerful heroes to the small screen with Lanterns, a gritty mystery series scheduled for a 2026 release on HBO. Moving away from the typical space opera tone of the comics, the show is described as a terrestrial-based detective story that feels similar to True Detective. Kyle Chandler stars as the veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan, who must mentor the younger and more idealistic John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as they investigate a murder. This crime is teased as a foundational mystery that will connect to the larger narrative of the DC Universe across movies and television. By focusing on the chemistry between the two leads and the procedural aspects of intergalactic law enforcement, Lanterns aims to ground the high-concept superhero elements in a way that feels fresh for modern viewers.

4) Spider-Noir

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Nicolas Cage is bringing his fan-favorite version of the web-slinger to live-action in Spider-Noir, an eight-episode series produced for MGM+ and Prime Video. Set in 1930s New York, the show follows Ben Reilly (Cage), a weary and down-on-his-luck private investigator who is haunted by his past life as a superhero. Unlike the standard MCU fare, this series utilizes black-and-white cinematography to capture a distinct film noir atmosphere. The cast includes Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson and Brendan Gleeson in a villainous role, adding serious dramatic weight to the production. Spider-Noir is developed by the creative team behind the Spider-Verse films, including Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, ensuring that the tone remains faithful to the version of the character that audiences fell in love with in animation. This project represents a bold experiment for the superhero genre that stands apart from everything else on the schedule.

3) A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Image courtesy of HBO

HBO is expanding the world of Westeros once again with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which premieres on January 18th. Based on the Dunk and Egg novellas by George R.R. Martin, the series serves as a prequel set roughly a century before the events of Game of Thrones. Peter Claffey stars as Ser Duncan the Tall, a noble hedge knight who travels the countryside with his diminutive squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). This series offers a more intimate and adventurous look at the Seven Kingdoms, focusing on the lives of common people and wandering knights rather than the sprawling political warfare of the Iron Throne. With only six episodes in its first season, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms promises a tightly paced narrative that captures the charm and chivalry found in Martin’s writing.

2) Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale

Image courtesy of Hulu

The most anticipated revival of the decade is finally happening as Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale arrives on Hulu. This continuation of the iconic 1990s series features Sarah Michelle Gellar returning as Buffy Summers, who now serves as a mentor to a new generation of slayers. The spotlight shifts to a young lead named Nova (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), an introverted high school student who discovers her destiny in a world where the supernatural is more dangerous than ever. Chloé Zhao directed the pilot episode, bringing a cinematic visual style to the franchise that balances horror with coming-of-age drama. The series intends to modernize the themes of the original while honoring the history of the characters that fans have loved for twenty-five years. By bringing back original stars and introducing a fresh perspective, New Sunnydale is positioned to be a massive television event that recaptures the magic of the Slayer.

1) Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Image courtesy of Marvel television

Following the massive success of the first season, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is the undisputed king of anticipation for 2026. Slated for a release on March 4th, the series continues the visceral story of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) as he navigates the dangerous political landscape of New York City. The new season sees Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) firmly established as the Mayor of New York, using his power to wage a war against masked vigilantes. This conflict forces Matt to gather allies, including Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), as they fight to protect the city from the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. The first season of the show has fully embraced its TV-MA rating, delivering the brutal action and complex legal drama that defined the original Netflix run. However, a massive creative pivot during the first season led to uneven pacing. Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again will be the true test for the series, promising to establish it as the definitive pillar of Marvel’s street-level storytelling.

