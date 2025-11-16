Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (November 17)

As we head into another week (the last full week before Thanksgiving), there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Netflix. The streaming service has had a couple of big debuts recently, with films like Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and In Your Dreams generating a lot of conversation, and that momentum is about to carry into the coming week in a big way. Netflix is about to embark on five consecutive days of new TV and movie additions, which include some of the month’s most highly anticipated originals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The week will kick off with the addition of some hit films like Blue Beetle and Zodiac, but it’s the end of the week that generates the most excitement. On Thursday, Netflix will debut new seasons of A Man on the Inside, starring Ted Danson, and hit animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Then, on Friday, Netflix is set to release the acclaimed drama film Train Dreams, which was a favorite at festivals and could be a big player in the awards race this year.

You can find the full lineup of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Monday, November 17th

Blue Beetle

Zodiac

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 12 — NETFLIX FAMILY

From opening a cute new cafe to training an even cuter baby dragon, Gabby and her pals use their smarts and hearts to make the world a better place!

Selena y Los Dinos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Selena y Los Dinos celebrates the life and legacy of the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla, who along with her family performed, triumphed, and redefined genres, captured through never-before-seen footage from the family’s personal archive.

Tuesday, November 18th

Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That (CA) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

With dry wit, Canadian comic Gerry Dee explores his perilous years as a schoolteacher, the pitfalls of open marriages and the truth about Santa.

Wednesday, November 19th

The Carman Family Deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A young man’s dramatic rescue at sea spirals into accusations he murdered two members of his wealthy New England family in this true crime documentary.

Champagne Problems — NETFLIX FILM

An on-the-rise executive travels to France to secure the acquisition of a renowned champagne brand before Christmas, but her plans are upended when she falls into a whirlwind romance with a charming Parisian – only to discover he’s the founder’s son.

Envious: Season 3 (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Vicky has it all: a hot boyfriend, a bright career and a growing family. But can she finally let go and enjoy it, or is she doomed to self-sabotage?

The Son of a Thousand Men (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

In a small village, a lonely fisherman yearning for a son is drawn to an ethereal light that links him to others and their long-buried secrets.

Thursday, November 20th

A Man on the Inside: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Charles goes undercover at a college campus, where the suspects are as unpredictable as the clues, and the hijinks get unexpectedly personal.

The Follies (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

Six women are bonded by a shared “friend”— madness. It visits us all, prompting us to distill reality, make bold decisions and transform our lives.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

Special guests and familiar faces return to the big white tent hoping to dazzle judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with sugary seasonal delights.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The reunited Nublar Six see their bond tested like never before as they race to save vulnerable dinosaurs, solve epic problems — and stay alive.

Friday, November 21st

Marry Christmas

Mistletoe Mixup

ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran — NETFLIX FILM

One singer. One city. One shot. Ed Sheeran rocks the streets of New York with his greatest hits in this groundbreaking, real-time music experience.

Train Dreams — NETFLIX FILM

Based on Denis Johnson’s beloved novella, Train Dreams is the moving portrait of Robert Grainier, a logger and railroad worker who leads a life of unexpected depth and beauty in the rapidly-changing America of the early 20th Century.