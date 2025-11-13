One of the Best Shows of All Time Is Finally Returning to Streaming (And It’ll Look Even Better Than Before)

While most of the biggest movies and TV shows from throughout the decades are usually pretty easy to find in the world of streaming, there are some frustrating exceptions from time to time. In fact, a TV show that is widely considered among the best of all time, has been absent from major streamers for quite some time (available only on a smaller service like AMC+). Fortunately, that is going to change in just a couple of weeks, thanks to HBO Max.

It was announced on Thursday that every episode of AMC’s Mad Men will be added to the HBO Max lineup on December 1st. Since leaving Netflix some time ago, Mad Men has been hard to find in streaming, outside of AMC+. This brings the show back to a big streaming service and, for the first time, gives it a long-awaited 4K upgrade.

When Mad Men lands on HBO Max next month, every episode will be available in 4K (for subscribers who have 4K availability in their plans), marking the show’s debut in the format. Given the acclaimed cinematography, production design, and costuming the series is known for, a 4K upgrade is music to the ears of fans.

The iconic drama from AMC follows an ad executive in the 1960s named Don Draper (Jon Hamm), who struggles to balance the demands of his job and consistently crumbling home life. The series first premiered in 2007 and went on to air 92 episodes over the course of seven seasons. The series won a total of 16 Emmy Awards, including multiple Outstanding Drama Series victories and an Outstanding Lead Actor win for Hamm.

“Mad Men is a great addition to the HBO Max library of iconic content,” Royce Battleman, EVP, Global Content Acquisitions at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement. “We are thrilled that HBO Max will provide fans the opportunity to enjoy the series in a fresh way with an enhanced 4K viewing experience.”

“Mad Men continues to show truly remarkable staying power with audiences a full decade after concluding its network run, and we couldn’t imagine a better home for it than HBO Max,” said Jim Packer, President of Worldwide Television Distribution at Lionsgate. “HBO sets the bar for premium entertainment, making it the perfect place to celebrate one of television’s defining series while introducing Mad Men to new viewers and reintroducing it to longtime fans in 4K.”

All 92 episodes of Mad Men will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max beginning December 1st.