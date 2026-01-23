Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Peacock in February 2026

January is quickly coming to an end and with February upon us, that means streaming services are letting subscribers know what’s coming when the calendar changes over to the new month. This week, Peacock revealed their complete list of new arrivals that will be coming to the streaming platform in February. It will be a solid month for the streamer, anchored by one of the biggest sporting events of the year with Super Bowl LX as well as the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, but there’s also the dramatic season 4 finale and reunion of one of the platform’s biggest series, The Traitors.

February will also see the return of House of Villains for a third season as well as the premiere of the Peacock Original The ‘Burbs on February 8th. ON the movie front, prepare to get in a Valentine mood with romantic classics like Ghost and Pride and Prejudice, as well as the full Fifty Shades of Grey franchise arriving during the month as well. You can check out the full rundown of Peacock’s February lineup below.

February 1st

2 Minutes Of Fame

About Time

Above the Rim

Air

All My Life*

Along Came Polly

American Fiction

America’s Sweethearts

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy

Austenland

Black Ice*

The Boss Baby

The Break-Up

The Brothers

Bulletproof

The ‘Burbs (1989)

Challengers*

Coach Carter

Couples Retreat

Courage Under Fire

Deliver Us From Eva

The Devil You Know

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Duplicity

Enemy Of The State

Far And Away

The Favourite

Fences

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades Of Grey

The Fighting Temptations

The First Wives Club

Ghost

Grace of Monaco

Gridiron Gang

Half Brothers*

Happy Gilmore

The Hate U Give

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

Jackie Brown

Just Like Heaven

Killers

Law Abiding Citizen

Life

The Longest Yard

Man On Fire

Men Of Honor

Miss Potter

Mob Cops

My Cousin Vinny

My Week With Marilyn

Notting Hill

One Day

Out of Time

The Place Beyond The Pines

Pride And Prejudice

Queen & Slim

The Revenant

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Selma

Sleeping With The Enemy

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Straight Outta Compton

Talk To Me

Tracks

Trolls

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

What Happens In Vegas

What’s Love Got To Do With It

The Wood

Zombieland*

Zombieland: Double Tap*

Zoolander

February 2nd

E! Live From the Red Carpet: Grammys 2026 (E!)

The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital

February 3rd

Below Deck Down Under After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 4 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie*

February 4th

Summer House, Season 10 (Bravo)

February 5th

Field Generals: History of The Black Quarterback – Premiere, New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)* “Field Generals: History of the Black Quarterback” documents the stories of the trailblazing and pioneering quarterbacks who transformed the game—from the AFL-NFL merger through the turn of the century. By placing their journeys in full historical and social context, the series reveals how politics, culture, and race shaped both their struggles and their triumphs.

February 6th

Black and Blue*

Speak No Evil*

February 8th

The ‘Burbs – Premiere, All Episodes, 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)* Inspired by the 1989 horror-comedy film of the same name and set in present-day suburbia, THE ‘BURBS follows a young couple who have reluctantly relocated to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.

Super Bowl LX

February 11th

Asteroid City*

Train To Busan

February 13th

Conclave*

February 16th

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 10 – Reunion (Bravo)

The Rise: The Gold Metal Girls of the X Games

The Rise: The Inaugural Season of the PWHL

February 18th

Every Body*

La Casa de Los Famosos, Season 6 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Lobo, Morir, Matando, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

February 19th

The Traitors Official Podcast, Season 1 – Finale, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)*

February 24th

The Voice, Season 29 – Premiere (NBC)

February 26th

House of Villains, Season 3 – Premiere, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)* Hosted by Joel McHale, the hit comedy competition series brings together 11 reality all-stars who must scheme, strategize and shade each other in different challenges for a chance to win $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

The Traitors, Season 4 – Finale & Reunion, 2 New Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)* Emmy® Award-winning series The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

The Traitors UK, Season 4 (BBC)

February 27th

The Valley: Persian Style, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

