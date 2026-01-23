Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Peacock in February 2026

January is quickly coming to an end and with February upon us, that means streaming services are letting subscribers know what’s coming when the calendar changes over to the new month. This week, Peacock revealed their complete list of new arrivals that will be coming to the streaming platform in February. It will be a solid month for the streamer, anchored by one of the biggest sporting events of the year with Super Bowl LX as well as the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, but there’s also the dramatic season 4 finale and reunion of one of the platform’s biggest series, The Traitors.
Videos by ComicBook.com
February will also see the return of House of Villains for a third season as well as the premiere of the Peacock Original The ‘Burbs on February 8th. ON the movie front, prepare to get in a Valentine mood with romantic classics like Ghost and Pride and Prejudice, as well as the full Fifty Shades of Grey franchise arriving during the month as well. You can check out the full rundown of Peacock’s February lineup below.
February 1st
2 Minutes Of Fame
About Time
Above the Rim
Air
All My Life*
Along Came Polly
American Fiction
America’s Sweethearts
Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy
Austenland
Black Ice*
The Boss Baby
The Break-Up
The Brothers
Bulletproof
The ‘Burbs (1989)
Challengers*
Coach Carter
Couples Retreat
Courage Under Fire
Deliver Us From Eva
The Devil You Know
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
Duplicity
Enemy Of The State
Far And Away
The Favourite
Fences
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades Of Grey
The Fighting Temptations
The First Wives Club
Ghost
Grace of Monaco
Gridiron Gang
Half Brothers*
Happy Gilmore
The Hate U Give
How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
Jackie Brown
Just Like Heaven
Killers
Law Abiding Citizen
Life
The Longest Yard
Man On Fire
Men Of Honor
Miss Potter
Mob Cops
My Cousin Vinny
My Week With Marilyn
Notting Hill
One Day
Out of Time
The Place Beyond The Pines
Pride And Prejudice
Queen & Slim
The Revenant
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Selma
Sleeping With The Enemy
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Straight Outta Compton
Talk To Me
Tracks
Trolls
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
What Happens In Vegas
What’s Love Got To Do With It
The Wood
Zombieland*
Zombieland: Double Tap*
Zoolander
February 2nd
E! Live From the Red Carpet: Grammys 2026 (E!)
The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital
February 3rd
Below Deck Down Under After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 4 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie*
February 4th
Summer House, Season 10 (Bravo)
February 5th
Field Generals: History of The Black Quarterback – Premiere, New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)* “Field Generals: History of the Black Quarterback” documents the stories of the trailblazing and pioneering quarterbacks who transformed the game—from the AFL-NFL merger through the turn of the century. By placing their journeys in full historical and social context, the series reveals how politics, culture, and race shaped both their struggles and their triumphs.
February 6th
Black and Blue*
Speak No Evil*
February 8th
The ‘Burbs – Premiere, All Episodes, 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)* Inspired by the 1989 horror-comedy film of the same name and set in present-day suburbia, THE ‘BURBS follows a young couple who have reluctantly relocated to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.
Super Bowl LX
February 11th
Asteroid City*
Train To Busan
February 13th
Conclave*
February 16th
The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 10 – Reunion (Bravo)
The Rise: The Gold Metal Girls of the X Games
The Rise: The Inaugural Season of the PWHL
February 18th
Every Body*
La Casa de Los Famosos, Season 6 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Lobo, Morir, Matando, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
February 19th
The Traitors Official Podcast, Season 1 – Finale, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)*
February 24th
The Voice, Season 29 – Premiere (NBC)
February 26th
House of Villains, Season 3 – Premiere, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)* Hosted by Joel McHale, the hit comedy competition series brings together 11 reality all-stars who must scheme, strategize and shade each other in different challenges for a chance to win $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”
The Traitors, Season 4 – Finale & Reunion, 2 New Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)* Emmy® Award-winning series The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.
The Traitors UK, Season 4 (BBC)
February 27th
The Valley: Persian Style, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!