Every New Movie & TV Series Coming to Free Streaming July 2026 – Tubi, Plex & Pluto TV Line-Ups

July has officially arrived and that means not only is it a month of celebration for Americans with the Fourth of July marking the 250th birthday of the country, but it is also a time for movie and television fans to celebrate new additions to streaming platforms for the new month. While premium streaming platforms have a lot to offer in July, the free streamers are also giving audiences an absolute wealth of options to take in if they’re just looking for an inexpensive way to enjoy some entertainment or trying to beat the heat by watching a favorite movie or show.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Across free streamers Tubi, Pluto TV, and Plex, there’s more than 500 movie and television offerings available to stream in July. It’s a lineup across platforms that includes some downright incredible classics, genuine masterpieces, and beloved favorites that you won’t want to miss. To make it easier than ever to sort out what to check out in July, here’s a full guide to all new movies and television series coming to free streaming this month. Unless otherwise noted, these titles hit on July 1st so happy streaming!
Tubi
This month, Tubi has a solid lineup of 177 new movies and television series being added to the platform. Unless otherwise noted, all titles begin streaming on July 1st. Some of our standout favorites? The LEGO Batman Movie, the first three Star Trek movies, and all three seasons of Chappelle’s Show.
TV Series Spotlight
- Sliders
- Chappelle’s Show
- Married With Children (S8-9)
- The Girlfriend Experience (S1-3)
- What I Like About You
- Black Monday – 7/15
- Who’s The Boss – 7/15
- Rules of Engagement – 7/15
- Startup – 7/15
- Snowpiercer (S4) – 7/22
- Getting On – 7/30
Action
- Clear and Present Danger
- Daylight
- Free Fire
- Furious 7
- The Great Wall
- Hellboy (2004)
- Lucky Number Slevin
- The Marine
- Run All Night
- Torque
- Transformers
- Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen
- Transporter 3
- Triple 9
- Unstoppable
Art House
- 20th Century Women
- American Honey
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Eternal Daughter
- First Cow
- Moonlight
- Only Lovers Left Alive
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco
- The Souvenir
- Zola
Black Cinema
- ATL
- Barbershop (2002)
- Barbershop 2: Back In Business
- Barbershop: The Next Cut
- Beauty Shop
- How High
- How High 2
- I Got The Hook-Up
- A Low Down Dirty Shame
- Madea Goes to Jail
- Norbit
- The Nutty Professor
- Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Paper Soldiers
- Roll Bounce
- The Wash
Comedy
- 30 Minutes or Less
- Bad Teacher
- Central Intelligence
- Drinking Buddies -7/24
- Easy A
- Fist Fight – 7/16
- Guess Who
- Idiocracy
- The Machine (2023)
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Mississippi Grind
- Never Goin’ Back
- Shotgun Wedding
- Stripes
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- What Men Want
- The Wood
Drama
- The Bling Ring
- The Boys In The Boat
- Burlesque
- Civil War
- Deepwater Horizon
- The Doors
- Easy Rider
- The End of the Tour
- A Ghost Story
- The Imitation Game
- The Iron Lady
- Lean On Me
- Lords Of Dogtown
- The Sea of Trees
- Snowden – 7/15
- Soul Surfer
Horror
- American Psycho
- The Blackcoat’s Daughter
- The Carpenter’s Son – 7/2
- Deep Blue Sea
- Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
- Exorcist II: The Heretic
- Hostel: Part III
- Insidious
- Insidious: Chapter 2
- Insidious: Chapter 3
- Lamb
- Man Finds Tape – 7/2
- The Shallows
- Vacancy (2007)
- The Witch
Kids & Family
- The Addams Family (2019)
- The Addams Family 2
- Are We Done Yet?
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- The Lego Batman Movie
- Krypto: The Superdog
- Paris and Pups – 7/7
- Pokémon: Indigo League -7/5
- Pokémon the Movie 2000 -7/5
- Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! -7/5
- Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us -7/5
- Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution -7/5
- Pokémon: The First Movie -7/5
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon S20–22 -7/5
- Pokémon the Series: The Beginning S1-2 -7/5
- Radio
- Shark Tale
- The Real Ghostbusters (Seasons 1-5) – 7/15
- Valiant
Romance
- Meet Cute
- Hot Summer Nights
- Titanic
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- Demolition Man
- Elysium
- Ex Machina
- The Fifth Element
- The Green Knight
- Hercules
- High Life
- The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
- The Mortal Instruments
- No One Will Save You
- Paprika
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture
- Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan
- Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- The Time Machine
- Timeline
- Under the Skin
Thriller
- Cut Bank
- Dark Places
- The Double -7/24
- Enemy
- Fresh
- The Ghost And The Darkness
- I Am Legend
- The Impossible
- Knox Goes Away -7/26
- Love Lies Bleeding
- Mojave
- Remember
- Silver Star
- Street Kings
- Thelma & Louise
- A Time To Kill
- Woodshock
Western
- Ballad of Lefty Brown
- Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
- Last Train From Gun Hill
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
- McCabe & Mrs. Miller
- Seraphim Falls
- Wild Wild West
- Woman Walks Ahead
Creator Spotlight
- Babish Beats -7/2
- Basics With Babish -7/2
- Best With Babish -7/2
- Binging With Babish -7/2
- Cookin’ Somethin’ – 7/2
- Date or Dip – 7/23
- Dollhouse University (S2 Reunion Special) – 7/22
- House Rules – 7/16
- Life After Labor (S2) – 7/2
- Scott Kress Needs A Man – 7/15
- With Babish – 7/2
Plex
With just 100 new additions in July, Plex may have the smallest lineup for the month but what they are adding packs a punch. Some standout additions to the streamer this July include Civil War, The Cutting Edge, and the always hilarious Bio-Dome.
- 6 Souls
- A Better Life
- A Different Man
- A Single Man
- A Vigilante
- After.Life
- American Honey
- Baby Boom (1987)
- Bandits
- Benny & Joon
- Bio-Dome
- Blown Away
- Breakheart Pass
- Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh
- Civil War
- Clerks III
- Cooties
- Crank
- Cuban Fury
- Dark Crimes
- Death Wish II
- Disturbing Behavior
- Dragged Across Concrete
- Drive Angry
- Escape Plan
- Escape Plan 2: Hades
- Escape Plan 3: The Extractors
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Evil Under The Sun
- Ex Machina
- Frailty
- Ghoulies
- Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man
- Hart’s War
- Heartbreakers
- Hot Summer Nights
- Invasion Of The Body Snatchers
- Kalifornia
- Kin
- Knowing
- Lady Bird
- Lars And The Real Girl
- Manhunter
- Married To The Mob
- Mermaids
- Mom And Dad
- Moonlight
- Mr. Majestyk
- Much Ado About Nothing
- Mud
- Murphy’s Law
- Mystic Pizza
- Nightcrawler
- No Way Out
- Oldboy
- Pathology
- Picture This
- Red Rocket
- Return To Me
- Righteous Kill
- Road To Paloma
- Romeo Is Bleeding
- Running Scared
- Sabotage
- Shutter
- Siberia
- Slingshot
- Something Wild
- Sorry To Bother You
- Stargate: Continuum
- Stargate: The Ark Of The Truth
- State Of Grace
- Stigmata
- Summering
- Supernova
- The Best Of Times
- The Conspirator
- The Cutting Edge
- The Dark Half
- The Fabulous Four
- The Legend Of Hercules
- The Lion In Winter
- The Man In The Moon
- The Mechanic
- The Mist
- The Mod Squad
- The Physician
- The Pink Panther 2
- The Professor
- The Skeleton Twins
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
- The Thomas Crown Affair
- Uptown Girls
- Valley Girl
- Vicky Cristina Barcelona
- We Summon The Darkness
- Wedding Daze
- Wonderland
- You’re Next
- Zola
Pluto TV
America celebrates its 250th birthday this month and Pluto TV is going big, adding 250 free new movies this month, as well as some television favorites as well. You can check out the extensive movie list below as well as the television additions, which include Hart of Dixie, Nashville, and more.
All 250 Movies Coming to Pluto TV for July 2026
- 12 Angry Men (1957)
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- 20th Century Women
- 5 Days of War
- A Bridge Too Far
- A Family Thing
- A Few Good Men
- A Fistful of Dollars
- A Home of Our Own
- A Walk on the Moon
- A.K.A. Cassius Clay
- Adventureland
- Alias Jesse James
- Allied
- Almost Famous
- Along Came Jones
- Ambush
- American Outlaws
- Amistad
- An Unfinished Life
- Another Man, Another Chance
- Attack!
- August: Osage County
- Big Fish
- Billy Two Hats
- Birdman of Alcatraz
- Blades of Glory
- Blow Out
- Blue Hawaii
- Blue Sky
- Bobby
- Boyhood
- Breakheart Pass
- Brimstone
- Buffalo ’66
- Buffalo Bill and the Indians
- Bull Durham
- Capote
- Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Chattahoochee
- Chicago
- Civil War (2024)
- Cold Mountain
- Convoy
- Cop Land
- Cutter’s Way
- Damsel
- Day of the Outlaw
- Days of Thunder
- Dead Man
- Death Defying Acts (2006)
- Devotion
- Do the Right Thing
- Doc
- Dreamgirls
- Drumline
- Duel at Diablo
- Eddie and the Cruisers
- Eight Men Out
- El Dorado
- Elizabethtown
- Emperor
- Everybody Wants Some!!
- Fair Game (2010)
- Father Goose
- First Blood
- First Cow
- Flying Tigers
- Footloose (1984)
- For a Few Dollars More
- Forrest Gump
- Frank and Jesse
- Frankie and Johnny
- Geronimo: An American Legend
- Good Will Hunting
- Gravity
- Grease
- Grumpier Old Men
- Grumpy Old Men
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
- Hang ‘Em High
- Harlem Nights
- Hart’s War
- Heaven’s Gate
- High Noon
- Home of the Brave
- Hoosiers
- Hour of the Gun
- Hours (2013)
- Hurricane Streets
- In Harm’s Way
- In the Heat of the Night (1967)
- Inherit the Wind (1960)
- Invasion U.S.A.
- Island in the Sky
- Jack Reacher
- Jericho
- Jobs
- Lawless
- Lilies of the Field
- Little Big Man
- Little Boy
- Lone Wolf McQuade
- Love Field
- Maid in Manhattan
- Man of the West
- Marshall
- Meek’s Cutoff
- Memorial Day
- Missing in Action
- Missing in Action 2: The Beginning
- Mississippi Burning
- Montana Story
- Mulholland Falls
- My Week with Marilyn
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- Navy SEALs
- Nebraska
- Next of Kin
- North Dallas Forty
- Of Mice and Men
- Oklahoma! (1955)
- Olympus Has Fallen
- Once Upon a Time in the West
- Outlaws and Angels
- Paper Moon
- Paris, Texas
- Parkland
- Passion Fish
- Patriot Games
- Platoon
- Platoon Leader
- Point Break
- Pork Chop Hill
- Posse
- Purple Rain
- Rain Man
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood Part II
- Red River (1948)
- Remember Me (2010)
- Rescue Dawn
- Rio Lobo
- Rogue Warfare
- Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation
- Rogue Warfare: The Hunt
- Run Silent, Run Deep
- RV (2006)
- Sands of Iwo Jima
- Saving Private Ryan
- Seabiscuit
- Seal Team Six: Raid on Osama Bin Laden
- Selma
- Semi-Tough
- Semper Fi
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Soldier Boyz
- Southern Comfort (1981)
- Southside with You
- Spotlight
- Stagecoach
- Stalag 17
- Star Spangled Girl
- Steel Magnolias (1989)
- Strategic Air Command
- Sweet Land
- Team America: World Police
- Tears of the Sun
- Tender Mercies
- That Championship Season (1999)
- The Alamo
- The Aviator (2004)
- The Ballad of Lefty Brown
- The Best Years of Our Lives
- The Big Country
- The Birdcage
- The Bridges at Toko-Ri
- The Cider House Rules
- The Claim
- The Conspirator
- The Contractor (2022)
- The Cotton Club Encore
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Defiant Ones (1958)
- The Delta Force
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- The Expendables 4
- The Fighting Seabees
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Godfather
- The Godfather Part II
- The Great Escape
- The Great Raid
- The Gunfight at Dodge City
- The Halliday Brand
- The Hanoi Hilton
- The High and the Mighty
- The Homesman
- The Horse Soldiers
- The Immigrant (2014)
- The Jackie Robinson Story
- The Legend of Bagger Vance
- The Long Riders
- The Lucky Ones
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
- The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
- The Miracle Worker (1962)
- The Missouri Breaks
- The Night of the Hunter
- The Open Road
- The Parallax View
- The Peacemaker (1997)
- The People vs. Larry Flynt
- The Pride of the Yankees
- The Right Stuff
- The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming
- The Soloist
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Station Agent
- The Terminal
- The Train
- The Untouchables
- The Way West
- The White Buffalo
- The Winning Season
- Thelma & Louise
- There Will Be Blood
- Three Kings
- Top Gun
- Top Gun: Maverick
- True Grit (2010)
- Tucker: The Man and His Dream
- Vera Cruz
- W.
- Walking Tall (2004)
- West Side Story
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- Where the Lilies Bloom
- While You Were Sleeping
- White Lightning
- Who’ll Stop the Rain?
- Wild Bill
- Wild Horses (2015)
- Windtalkers
- Witness
- Woman Walks Ahead
- You’ve Got Mail
- Zodiac
Pluto TV Channel Line-Up
Available until July 13, Americana 2026 will be featured as a dedicated category in Pluto TV’s linear guide, positioned between Movies and Comedy. As part of the changes to Pluto in July, there are also new linear channels celebrating the best of America:
- Pluto TV Hometown Drama — Small-town favorites including Hart of Dixie, Nashville, Wildfire and Everwood
- More TV Drama — Yellowstone Seasons 1–5 marathon, including the first Pluto TV airing of Season 5
- Pluto TV History — American history, presidents, pioneers and defining moments
- Pluto TV Military — Stories of service, sacrifice and military history
- Smithsonian Channel Selects — Celebrating America’s people, places and innovations with series including Aerial America and America in Color
- TV Land Drama — Walker, Texas Ranger marathons
- Gunsmoke — Classic Western television
- Little House on the Prairie — Frontier family favorite
- PBS Antiques Roadshow — Treasures, collectibles and Americana
- America’s Test Kitchen — Classic recipes and kitchen know-how
- Tastemade Smokehouse — Barbecue, grilling and outdoor cooking
- Monster Jam — World Finals coverage (July 2–4)
- Pluto TV Fireworks — Fireworks spectaculars throughout the holiday week
- ABC News Live — Disney Celebrates America coverage on July 4
- CBS News 24/7 — Simulcast coverage of the Great American Block Party 250
What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!