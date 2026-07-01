Every New Movie & TV Series Coming to Free Streaming July 2026 – Tubi, Plex & Pluto TV Line-Ups

July has officially arrived and that means not only is it a month of celebration for Americans with the Fourth of July marking the 250th birthday of the country, but it is also a time for movie and television fans to celebrate new additions to streaming platforms for the new month. While premium streaming platforms have a lot to offer in July, the free streamers are also giving audiences an absolute wealth of options to take in if they’re just looking for an inexpensive way to enjoy some entertainment or trying to beat the heat by watching a favorite movie or show.

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Across free streamers Tubi, Pluto TV, and Plex, there’s more than 500 movie and television offerings available to stream in July. It’s a lineup across platforms that includes some downright incredible classics, genuine masterpieces, and beloved favorites that you won’t want to miss. To make it easier than ever to sort out what to check out in July, here’s a full guide to all new movies and television series coming to free streaming this month. Unless otherwise noted, these titles hit on July 1st so happy streaming!

Tubi

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

This month, Tubi has a solid lineup of 177 new movies and television series being added to the platform. Unless otherwise noted, all titles begin streaming on July 1st. Some of our standout favorites? The LEGO Batman Movie, the first three Star Trek movies, and all three seasons of Chappelle’s Show.

TV Series Spotlight

Sliders

Chappelle’s Show

Married With Children (S8-9)

The Girlfriend Experience (S1-3)

What I Like About You

Black Monday – 7/15

Who’s The Boss – 7/15

Rules of Engagement – 7/15

Startup – 7/15

Snowpiercer (S4) – 7/22

Getting On – 7/30

Action

Clear and Present Danger

Daylight

Free Fire

Furious 7

The Great Wall

Hellboy (2004)

Lucky Number Slevin

The Marine

Run All Night

Torque

Transformers

Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen

Transporter 3

Triple 9

Unstoppable

Art House

20th Century Women

American Honey

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Eternal Daughter

First Cow

Moonlight

Only Lovers Left Alive

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The Souvenir

Zola

Black Cinema

ATL

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Barbershop: The Next Cut

Beauty Shop

How High

How High 2

I Got The Hook-Up

A Low Down Dirty Shame

Madea Goes to Jail

Norbit

The Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Paper Soldiers

Roll Bounce

The Wash

Comedy

30 Minutes or Less

Bad Teacher

Central Intelligence

Drinking Buddies -7/24

Easy A

Fist Fight – 7/16

Guess Who

Idiocracy

The Machine (2023)

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mississippi Grind

Never Goin’ Back

Shotgun Wedding

Stripes

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

What Men Want

The Wood

Drama

The Bling Ring

The Boys In The Boat

Burlesque

Civil War

Deepwater Horizon

The Doors

Easy Rider

The End of the Tour

A Ghost Story

The Imitation Game

The Iron Lady

Lean On Me

Lords Of Dogtown

The Sea of Trees

Snowden – 7/15

Soul Surfer

Horror

American Psycho

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

The Carpenter’s Son – 7/2

Deep Blue Sea

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Exorcist II: The Heretic

Hostel: Part III

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

Lamb

Man Finds Tape – 7/2

The Shallows

Vacancy (2007)

The Witch

Kids & Family

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2

Are We Done Yet?

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

The Lego Batman Movie

Krypto: The Superdog

Paris and Pups – 7/7

Pokémon: Indigo League -7/5

Pokémon the Movie 2000 -7/5

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! -7/5

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us -7/5

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution -7/5

Pokémon: The First Movie -7/5

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon S20–22 -7/5

Pokémon the Series: The Beginning S1-2 -7/5

Radio

Shark Tale

The Real Ghostbusters (Seasons 1-5) – 7/15

Valiant

Romance

Meet Cute

Hot Summer Nights

Titanic

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Demolition Man

Elysium

Ex Machina

The Fifth Element

The Green Knight

Hercules

High Life

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Mortal Instruments

No One Will Save You

Paprika

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Time Machine

Timeline

Under the Skin

Thriller

Cut Bank

Dark Places

The Double -7/24

Enemy

Fresh

The Ghost And The Darkness

I Am Legend

The Impossible

Knox Goes Away -7/26

Love Lies Bleeding

Mojave

Remember

Silver Star

Street Kings

Thelma & Louise

A Time To Kill

Woodshock

Western

Ballad of Lefty Brown

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Last Train From Gun Hill

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

McCabe & Mrs. Miller

Seraphim Falls

Wild Wild West

Woman Walks Ahead

Creator Spotlight

Babish Beats -7/2

Basics With Babish -7/2

Best With Babish -7/2

Binging With Babish -7/2

Cookin’ Somethin’ – 7/2

Date or Dip – 7/23

Dollhouse University (S2 Reunion Special) – 7/22

House Rules – 7/16

Life After Labor (S2) – 7/2

Scott Kress Needs A Man – 7/15

With Babish – 7/2

Plex

With just 100 new additions in July, Plex may have the smallest lineup for the month but what they are adding packs a punch. Some standout additions to the streamer this July include Civil War, The Cutting Edge, and the always hilarious Bio-Dome.

6 Souls

A Better Life

A Different Man

A Single Man

A Vigilante

After.Life

American Honey

Baby Boom (1987)

Bandits

Benny & Joon

Bio-Dome

Blown Away

Breakheart Pass

Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh

Civil War

Clerks III

Cooties

Crank

Cuban Fury

Dark Crimes

Death Wish II

Disturbing Behavior

Dragged Across Concrete

Drive Angry

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan 3: The Extractors

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Evil Under The Sun

Ex Machina

Frailty

Ghoulies

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man

Hart’s War

Heartbreakers

Hot Summer Nights

Invasion Of The Body Snatchers

Kalifornia

Kin

Knowing

Lady Bird

Lars And The Real Girl

Manhunter

Married To The Mob

Mermaids

Mom And Dad

Moonlight

Mr. Majestyk

Much Ado About Nothing

Mud

Murphy’s Law

Mystic Pizza

Nightcrawler

No Way Out

Oldboy

Pathology

Picture This

Red Rocket

Return To Me

Righteous Kill

Road To Paloma

Romeo Is Bleeding

Running Scared

Sabotage

Shutter

Siberia

Slingshot

Something Wild

Sorry To Bother You

Stargate: Continuum

Stargate: The Ark Of The Truth

State Of Grace

Stigmata

Summering

Supernova

The Best Of Times

The Conspirator

The Cutting Edge

The Dark Half

The Fabulous Four

The Legend Of Hercules

The Lion In Winter

The Man In The Moon

The Mechanic

The Mist

The Mod Squad

The Physician

The Pink Panther 2

The Professor

The Skeleton Twins

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

The Thomas Crown Affair

Uptown Girls

Valley Girl

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

We Summon The Darkness

Wedding Daze

Wonderland

You’re Next

Zola

Pluto TV

America celebrates its 250th birthday this month and Pluto TV is going big, adding 250 free new movies this month, as well as some television favorites as well. You can check out the extensive movie list below as well as the television additions, which include Hart of Dixie, Nashville, and more.

All 250 Movies Coming to Pluto TV for July 2026

12 Angry Men (1957)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

20th Century Women

5 Days of War

A Bridge Too Far

A Family Thing

A Few Good Men

A Fistful of Dollars

A Home of Our Own

A Walk on the Moon

A.K.A. Cassius Clay

Adventureland

Alias Jesse James

Allied

Almost Famous

Along Came Jones

Ambush

American Outlaws

Amistad

An Unfinished Life

Another Man, Another Chance

Attack!

August: Osage County

Big Fish

Billy Two Hats

Birdman of Alcatraz

Blades of Glory

Blow Out

Blue Hawaii

Blue Sky

Bobby

Boyhood

Breakheart Pass

Brimstone

Buffalo ’66

Buffalo Bill and the Indians

Bull Durham

Capote

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Chattahoochee

Chicago

Civil War (2024)

Cold Mountain

Convoy

Cop Land

Cutter’s Way

Damsel

Day of the Outlaw

Days of Thunder

Dead Man

Death Defying Acts (2006)

Devotion

Do the Right Thing

Doc

Dreamgirls

Drumline

Duel at Diablo

Eddie and the Cruisers

Eight Men Out

El Dorado

Elizabethtown

Emperor

Everybody Wants Some!!

Fair Game (2010)

Father Goose

First Blood

First Cow

Flying Tigers

Footloose (1984)

For a Few Dollars More

Forrest Gump

Frank and Jesse

Frankie and Johnny

Geronimo: An American Legend

Good Will Hunting

Gravity

Grease

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hang ‘Em High

Harlem Nights

Hart’s War

Heaven’s Gate

High Noon

Home of the Brave

Hoosiers

Hour of the Gun

Hours (2013)

Hurricane Streets

In Harm’s Way

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Inherit the Wind (1960)

Invasion U.S.A.

Island in the Sky

Jack Reacher

Jericho

Jobs

Lawless

Lilies of the Field

Little Big Man

Little Boy

Lone Wolf McQuade

Love Field

Maid in Manhattan

Man of the West

Marshall

Meek’s Cutoff

Memorial Day

Missing in Action

Missing in Action 2: The Beginning

Mississippi Burning

Montana Story

Mulholland Falls

My Week with Marilyn

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Navy SEALs

Nebraska

Next of Kin

North Dallas Forty

Of Mice and Men

Oklahoma! (1955)

Olympus Has Fallen

Once Upon a Time in the West

Outlaws and Angels

Paper Moon

Paris, Texas

Parkland

Passion Fish

Patriot Games

Platoon

Platoon Leader

Point Break

Pork Chop Hill

Posse

Purple Rain

Rain Man

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Red River (1948)

Remember Me (2010)

Rescue Dawn

Rio Lobo

Rogue Warfare

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt

Run Silent, Run Deep

RV (2006)

Sands of Iwo Jima

Saving Private Ryan

Seabiscuit

Seal Team Six: Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Selma

Semi-Tough

Semper Fi

Sleepless in Seattle

Soldier Boyz

Southern Comfort (1981)

Southside with You

Spotlight

Stagecoach

Stalag 17

Star Spangled Girl

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Strategic Air Command

Sweet Land

Team America: World Police

Tears of the Sun

Tender Mercies

That Championship Season (1999)

The Alamo

The Aviator (2004)

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

The Best Years of Our Lives

The Big Country

The Birdcage

The Bridges at Toko-Ri

The Cider House Rules

The Claim

The Conspirator

The Contractor (2022)

The Cotton Club Encore

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Defiant Ones (1958)

The Delta Force

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Expendables 4

The Fighting Seabees

The Fighting Temptations

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Great Escape

The Great Raid

The Gunfight at Dodge City

The Halliday Brand

The Hanoi Hilton

The High and the Mighty

The Homesman

The Horse Soldiers

The Immigrant (2014)

The Jackie Robinson Story

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Long Riders

The Lucky Ones

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Miracle Worker (1962)

The Missouri Breaks

The Night of the Hunter

The Open Road

The Parallax View

The Peacemaker (1997)

The People vs. Larry Flynt

The Pride of the Yankees

The Right Stuff

The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming

The Soloist

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Station Agent

The Terminal

The Train

The Untouchables

The Way West

The White Buffalo

The Winning Season

Thelma & Louise

There Will Be Blood

Three Kings

Top Gun

Top Gun: Maverick

True Grit (2010)

Tucker: The Man and His Dream

Vera Cruz

W.

Walking Tall (2004)

West Side Story

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Where the Lilies Bloom

While You Were Sleeping

White Lightning

Who’ll Stop the Rain?

Wild Bill

Wild Horses (2015)

Windtalkers

Witness

Woman Walks Ahead

You’ve Got Mail

Zodiac

Pluto TV Channel Line-Up

Available until July 13, Americana 2026 will be featured as a dedicated category in Pluto TV’s linear guide, positioned between Movies and Comedy. As part of the changes to Pluto in July, there are also new linear channels celebrating the best of America:

Pluto TV Hometown Drama — Small-town favorites including Hart of Dixie, Nashville, Wildfire and Everwood

— Small-town favorites including Hart of Dixie, Nashville, Wildfire and Everwood More TV Drama — Yellowstone Seasons 1–5 marathon, including the first Pluto TV airing of Season 5

— Yellowstone Seasons 1–5 marathon, including the first Pluto TV airing of Season 5 Pluto TV History — American history, presidents, pioneers and defining moments

— American history, presidents, pioneers and defining moments Pluto TV Military — Stories of service, sacrifice and military history

— Stories of service, sacrifice and military history Smithsonian Channel Selects — Celebrating America’s people, places and innovations with series including Aerial America and America in Color

— Celebrating America’s people, places and innovations with series including Aerial America and America in Color TV Land Drama — Walker, Texas Ranger marathons

— Walker, Texas Ranger marathons Gunsmoke — Classic Western television

— Classic Western television Little House on the Prairie — Frontier family favorite

— Frontier family favorite PBS Antiques Roadshow — Treasures, collectibles and Americana

— Treasures, collectibles and Americana America’s Test Kitchen — Classic recipes and kitchen know-how

— Classic recipes and kitchen know-how Tastemade Smokehouse — Barbecue, grilling and outdoor cooking

— Barbecue, grilling and outdoor cooking Monster Jam — World Finals coverage (July 2–4)

— World Finals coverage (July 2–4) Pluto TV Fireworks — Fireworks spectaculars throughout the holiday week

— Fireworks spectaculars throughout the holiday week ABC News Live — Disney Celebrates America coverage on July 4

— Disney Celebrates America coverage on July 4 CBS News 24/7 — Simulcast coverage of the Great American Block Party 250



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