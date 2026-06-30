4 Great Thrillers Released in 2000 Not Enough People Talk About (But Still Hold Up)

There’s just something about 2000s movies, isn’t there? Even though filmmaking has become much more polished and technically advanced in many ways, that decade just seemed to know exactly what it was doing, especially when it came to thrillers. Donnie Darko, Zodiac, Minority Report, and Oldboy are great examples, and people still talk about them to this day. But among those hits were a few movies that actually faded into the background, overshadowed by bigger titles and often stuck with the reputation they had when they first came out. Go back and watch them today, though, and you’ll see how time has actually helped them hold up remarkably well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not every movie has to reinvent the genre to stay worth watching years later. Sometimes, a well-structured script and a strong sense of tension are all it takes for a film to stand the test of time. So, with that in mind, here are 4 thrillers released right at the start of the 2000s that seem to have been forgotten today, but still give a great movie-watching experience.

4) Hollow Man

image courtesy of sony pictures

Not everyone likes Hollow Man, and that’s understandable. In some ways, it probably would’ve been received better if it were released today, even though many viewers would still walk away having had a terrible time with it. The story follows Sebastian Caine (Kevin Bacon), a scientist who successfully turns himself invisible but, after becoming trapped in that state, begins acting without any moral restraint. For several people, that’s exactly where the movie loses them, as it takes a much darker and more unsettling turn. Basically, the protagonist becomes the villain.

The movie’s biggest selling point is still its visual effects, especially for a film released in 2000 (which even earned it an Academy Award nomination), but the thriller has much more personality than it’s often given credit for. It certainly leans into violence, and the way it treats some of its female characters can be difficult to watch, but Hollow Man is a Paul Verhoeven movie through and through. Like RoboCop and Total Recall, it uses excess, violence, and dark satire to comment on human behavior. It may not work for everyone, but as a thriller, it’s far more interesting than its reputation suggests.

3) What Lies Beneath

image courtesy of 20th century studios

Looking for the kind of thriller that knows how to build tension without rushing to the payoff? If you’ve never seen What Lies Beneath, there’s a good chance it’ll catch you by surprise. The story follows the couple Claire Spencer (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Dr. Norman (Harrison Ford) after they move into a new home, but before long, Claire begins experiencing a series of strange events she can’t explain. It’s a psychological thriller with supernatural elements, but don’t worry, because it never falls into the trap of piling on twist after twist just for the sake of it. Its greatest asset is how it slowly pulls you deeper into the mystery, making every new clue feel more unsettling than the last.

Sure, there are plenty of thrillers that have explored similar ideas over the years, but What Lies Beneath is still good because it’s so solid in its fundamentals. Rather than relying on shocks or elaborate plot twists, it lets the atmosphere and the characters do the heavy lifting. Clearly influenced by Alfred Hitchcock’s style, the movie earns your attention through a carefully constructed screenplay, while Pfeiffer and Ford give performances that keep you invested from beginning to end. That confidence in its own storytelling is exactly why it continues to hold up.

2) Frequency

image courtesy of new line cinema

What would you do if you had the chance to speak to someone you lost decades ago? That’s the idea behind Frequency. And somehow, it blends sci-fi, suspense, and family drama with a surprising amount of ease, never making any of those elements feel out of place. The story follows John Sullivan (Jim Caviezel), a police detective who discovers he can communicate with his late father, Frank (Dennis Quaid), before his death through a ham radio that connects the present with the past. As they begin changing events from years earlier, the present starts shifting in unexpected ways, turning the story into a tense investigation that’s just as emotional as it is suspenseful.

What’s especially refreshing is how bold the concept is. Most movies would have relied on time travel to make something like this happen, but here it takes a completely different approach. And that choice makes it easier to connect with the characters and get pulled into the story, which is a big reason why the movie remains so effective today. Frequency is one of the smartest and most original thrillers of its era, and, surprisingly, it isn’t talked about more often. It has aged ridiculously well because of it.

1) Sexy Beast

image courtesy of fox searchlight

Sexy Beast, at first glance, is a crime movie. However, calling it just that oversimplifies things, since its psychological tension is insane when it comes to intimidation, fear, and power. In it, we meet Gal Dove (Ray Winstone), a former criminal who has finally managed to leave that life behind, until the unexpected arrival of Don Logan (Ben Kingsley), an old associate, puts all that peace at risk by insisting he joins one last job. In theory, we’ve seen similar ideas in other types of films, but here it takes a long time for any real response to happen — the entire movie almost revolves around this pressure being placed on the protagonist.

And what’s the best part of Sexy Beast? The conversations and, consequently, Kingsley’s performance (which is one of the best of his entire career). Don Logan is one of the most intimidating villains in the genre and completely unpredictable, which only makes the film even better. So forget action here, because the focus is on dialogue and how tension can come purely from that. Compared to many modern thrillers, it still stands out as different from most of them, which explains why some people have actually come to appreciate it even more over time. It’s the kind of recommendation you give without hesitation.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!