Every TV Show Postponed Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

The entire entertainment industry is taking serious precautions with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak with feature film release dates being delayed worldwide. The movie side isn’t the only portion of the business being effected though as television productions are also being effected by the virus and its spread through the United States and the world. This has taken various forms across television production ranging from effecting the wrap party on some shows that are already completed to a suspension of live-audiences at tapings and even the cancellation of production on some shows. We’ve collected all the shows effected that are publicly known below.

For those who are worried about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

According to the World Health Organization, who officially dubbed the outbreak a “pandemic” on Wednesday there are 125,048 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide with 6729 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. Worldwide there have been 4613 deaths. In the United States there have been 987 confirmed cases with 29 deaths as of this writing.

Here are the television shows that have been delayed so far:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Marvel Studios halted production on their first Disney+ series after production The Falcon and the Winter Soldier transitioned from the Atlanta area to Prague just last week. Earlier this week it was announced that the cast and crew involved in the production are being asked to return to Atlanta. It’s unclear if filming will ever resume in the European country.

“Prague. What a city,” star Sebastian Stan wrote in an Instagram post. “We’ve been shooting #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier and experiencing one of the most beautiful cities in the world filled with the most wonderful and welcoming people. Now we are being sent home. Too soon. Prague, you’re gonna be in my thoughts for a long time. Thank you. Will be back. Thinking of you. #BuckyTakesEurope.”

Riverdale

Riverdale has shut down production on its fourth season, due to concerns surrounding the spread of the virus. According to the report on the matter, a member of the series’ cast or crew recently came into contact with somebody who tested positive for the coronavirus. Though the person who tested positive for the virus reportedly isn’t part of the production, the shut down is being taken “out of an abundance of caution.” The team member in question, who has not been named, is reportedly receiving a medical evaluation.

The Morning Show

Cameras have been rolling on the second season of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, the drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, but production has been put on hiatus for two weeks.

“In concert with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show,” producer Michael Ellenberg, founder and CEO of the show’s production company MediaRes.

Grey’s Anatomy

Production on season 16 of drama series Grey’s Anatomy has been halted and postponed, according to reports the series had recently wrapped episode 21 of its 25-episode season. Showrunner Krista Vernoff and executive producers Debbie Allen and James Williams announced the delay in a letter to the cast and crew, which reads:

“To Our Incredible Cast and Crew:’

“Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves.’

“This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50.’

“Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed.”

One Day at a Time

Production continues on the new season of the sitcom, but it will be taped “without a studio audience until further notice” according to The LA Times.

NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans

According to Deadline, all three NCIS shows including the flagship series and NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans all halted for the time being.

Young Sheldon, Mom and All Rise

According to The LA Times, the Warner Bros. TV produced shows Young Sheldon, Mom and All Rise (while having completed production on their seasons) have cancelled their wrap parties that had been scheduled to mark the end of production.

Other scripted shows

According to Deadline, CBS’ Bull, CBS All Access’ The Good Fight, The CW’s Dynasty, Apple TV+’s The Foundation, Netflix’s Grace and Frankie have all halted production in the face of the virus outbreak. Production starts have been delayed on Peacock’s Rutherford Falls, Netflix’s Russian Doll, and Apple TV+’s Little America.

Survivor &The Amazing Race”

Entertainment Weekly brought word that season 41 of Survivor has been postponed until at least May, this delay likely means that season 42 (which was already set to begin filming in May) is also delayed. The outlet reported that even with the delays, if their production schedule stayed the same it would not effect when they premiered on television.

In addition, the other international reality competition The Amazing Race has halted production on its next season with contestants and production staff all in the process of returning to their homes. A CBS spokesman said in a statement to CNN that no one involved in the series has contracted the virus but they’re taking a precautions to prevent its spread by halting production.

Other competition shows that have had production delayed include American Ninja Warriors and America’s Got Talent.

Game shows

It was reported earlier this week that game shows Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will tape without their traditional live studio audiences very soon. The pair of shows won’t film with their audiences specifically to prevent the spread of the virus to the guests but also because of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who remains immunocompromised due to his pancreatic cancer diagnoses and treatment which remains ongoing. Those factors put Trebek at a higher-risk of contracting the virus if he were exposed to it, so preventing any unnecessary individuals from being in the room is a smart move. Variety reports that new episodes of both shows are “scheduled to tape episodes through mid-April” on the Sony Pictures Television lot.

Other game shows reportedly delayed production on further episodes include Card Sharks, Family Feud, and The Price Is Right.

Daytime Talk Shows

Various Daytime Talk Shows will continue to film new episodes albeit without a live audience present, they include: The Wendy Williams Show, The View, Dr. Phil, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lights Out With David Spade, Tosh.0, and Fox & Friends.

Late Night Talk Shows

Late night shows have also suspended filming with in-studio audiences including The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show, and Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

It was later announced that the likes of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert have completely suspended production. Production on all three is suspended through at least March 23.