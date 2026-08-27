Silo Season 3 has certainly upped the ante. We finally know how the world ended, not in nuclear war but as a result of rogue nanotechnology. Tens of thousands of humans survive in silo constructs, their lives controlled by an artificial intelligence situated in Silo 1. This AI exercises complete control over humanity, using memory-altering drugs (covered up under the harmless-sounding name “Vitamin D”). Should these fail, though, it enacts the Safeguard Protocol – wiping the entire Silo out.

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Camille and Juliette have been engaged in a chilling game of cat-and-mouse with the AI. Camille is its servant, enforcing the plan to introduce Vitamin D into the water supply; Juliette, meanwhile, plans to cut off the poison-gas pipes that allow the Safeguard to be implemented. In this exclusive new clip, news of Vitamin D has become public knowledge, and Juliette and Camille must work together to prevent calamity.

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There’s a Good Reason Juliette Has Betrayed Her Friends

Juliette is one of the Silo’s few heroes, the only person to successfully make the trip from one silo to another. Camille has been playing her for months, controlling Juliette’s memories in a notable book change, but that particular plan has failed. Now, though, she’s effectively forced Juliette to become part of her own conspiracy; she’s persuaded Juliette to lie. It’s not hard to see why she’d do so, though. If the AI concludes the Safeguard is threatened, it will implement it at once. The Silo will be wiped out. Terrifyingly, we know this has all happened before – and, unless the AI is defeated, it will surely happen again.

Juliette is playing a game of her own. Her friends are hard at work to destroy the Safeguard, and she has to play for time. This lie is her best bet, because her friends will continue their project – one the AI currently has no knowledge of. If the Safeguard is destroyed, Juliette can tell her friends the truth – and she just has to hope Vitamin D hasn’t had too significant an effect before that happens. We already know past uses of Vitamin D have been associated with the deaths of thousands.

The problem, though, is that Camille knows something Juliette doesn’t: the AI claims to have a secondary Safeguard. Some of its claims to Camille have been lies, but there’s no reason to assume it doesn’t have backup strategies in place that would destroy the Silo – a Safeguard for the Safeguard, so to speak. We’ve already learned that the AI has a fleet of drones, and there may be ways for it to get them into the Silo, launching a massacre. The stakes really have never been higher than Silo Season 3, because one wrong step could result in the deaths of Juliette and all her friends.