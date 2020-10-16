Falcon and the Winter Soldier: US Agent Brutally Beats Someone in New Set Video

✖

As has been heavily speculated amongst fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's entirely likely John Walker (Wyatt Russell) isn't going to be the nicest guy in the MCU. When the production of Falcon and the Winter Soldier moved outdoors to use practical set pieces earlier this fall, a video surfaced showing the character's (code named U.S. Agent) brutal fighting style. While Captain America (Chris Evans) always tended to use his iconic red, white, and blue shield primarily for defense, it was evident Walker's style is dependent on using the shield as a weapon as he bludgeons those who oppose him.

Now, another set photo has surfaced of the production filming a scene in Prague and it's increasingly apparent Russell's character has no problem using the shield as if it was a 50-pound cinder block. In the sequence that surfaced Friday, US Agent bludgeons someone as they lay defenseless on the ground. Even more harrowing is the fact a crowd of extras standing by begin to gather around Cap's replacement as they look on in horror, seemingly hinting at a public meltdown of sorts for the character.

Even though Cap himself handed his shield over to Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) at the end of Avengers: Endgame, it's increasingly apparent the United States government has instead to chosen to give someone of its own the Super Soldier Serum. That's all be guaranteed to serve as a major plot device in a series Sebastian Stan says is reminiscent of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan said. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has yet to set a release date.

What other characters do you think might pop up in the upcoming Disney+ show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comment section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!