Captain America's Replacement Might Be Breaking Bad in New The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set Video

✖

By the time The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney+, there will technically be two Captain Americas in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On one hand, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) was gifted the iconic red, white, and blue shield from Cap (Chris Evans) himself; on the other, it would appear the United States government has sanctioned a new super soldier of its own in the form of one John Walker, the U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell).

After a six-month delay, principal photography on the Disney+ series restarted in Atlanta this past week, where filming has taken place on an outdoor set piece in the heart of the city. As such, passerby's have taken snapshots of scenes they're filming and in the most recent one, it's looking like U.S. Agent might end up being a pretty bad dude.

Though it's unclear who Walker is fighting in the scene, his style is much more aggressive than that of his predecessor. In some instances, it appears he uses his shield as a full-on weapon, trying to do pretty serious bodily harm to the aggressors. Should U.S. Agent end up as the primary antagonist of the series, it'd fit in line with the grounded political tone of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, something Sebastian Stan himself has previously teased.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan explained. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has yet to set a new release date.

What surprise characters do you think are in store for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!