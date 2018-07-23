‘Family Guy’: Brian to Marry Dying Woman in Season Premiere

It looks like Brian Griffin’s upcoming wedding will be the definition of “’til death do us part” during this upcoming season of Family Guy.

The smart-mouthed dog’s wedding has been teased for months, but at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday, executive producer and co-showrunner Richard Appel told Comicbook.com that Brian’s pending nuptials will be a bit more complicated than usual.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Brian falls in love with a woman who is dying, and she says to him, ‘I’ll never know the joys of being a mother and growing old and being married,’ and he says, ‘You know, I can actually make one of those things happen, and that’s who he marries.”

The role of Brian’s wife is voiced by comedian and actress Casey Wilson, known for her time on Saturday Night Live and her Bravo-centric podcast B— Sesh, which she co-hosts with Danielle Schneider.

It sounds like a sweete story, and Brian has been known to take the martyr route in the past, but Appel teased there’s a bit more to it than the A Walk to Remember-reminiscent plot.

“Things take unexpected turns,” he said. “It’s kind of our take on what married life is like.”

Producer Alec Sulkin chimed in: “From a bunch of guys who are batting .500.”

The upcoming season will also pay tribute to the late Adam West, who played a version of himself for a majority of the series run until he passed away in 2017.

The writers revealed that James Woods High School will be renamed Adam West High, and that there will be an extensive tribute to the man whose deadpan brand of humor helped make the show iconic.

Family Guy Season 17 returns to FOX on September 30 at 9 p.m. ET.