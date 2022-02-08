Fan-Favorite Hulu Series to End With Upcoming Season 3

The saga of Love, Victor is about to come to an end. On Tuesday, Hulu announced that the upcoming third season of the series will be its last, with all eight episodes debuting on Wednesday, June 15th. According to Hulu, Season 3 of Love, Victor will see Victor (Michael Cimino) and his friends faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures with post-high school plans looming. The series, which is set within the universe of the hit rom-com Love, Simon, was first renewed for Season 3 back in July of 2021.

Love, Victor stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, and Ana Ortiz. The film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian, and Adam Londy.

“Overall the reception to the film was incredibly positive, and that it was wonderful that it existed, this wish-fulfillment version of a coming out story in which the young person was accepted for who they were and that their parents had a great reaction, and it was heartening for a lot of people to see this represented on film,” Tanen explained in an interview with The Queer Review in 2020. “But at the same time but they told me that they kept hearing the same critique from time to time, which was that although a lot of people felt like it didn’t represent their experience. So they started to wonder whether there was a story to tell where we could represent the experiences of teenagers who haven’t had it so easy and for whose families it was going to be a journey. That’s why television was such a great medium to tell this story because in film the characters have to come to a conclusion by the end of two hours, whereas with television people can grow over long periods of time. They can start in one place and end in another, and that felt really true to both a young person’s coming out journey as well as to the reaction of a family that might not be well-suited to hear that kind of news.”

Before it initially premiered, Love, Victor made headlines after it was moved from Disney+ to Hulu, a decision that was explained as being due to its content not being “family-friendly” enough for Disney+. Hulu’s High Fidelity reboot was also met with the same fate, with the canceled revival of Lizzie McGuire courting a similar conversation as well.

As mentioned above, the third and final season of Love, Victor will be released on Wednesday, June 15th.