Fan-Favorite Hulu Series FINALLY Begins Filming Season 2

Tell Me Lies fans can breathe a sigh of relief, because work on the show's sophomore season is finally beginning. On Wednesday, the official Instagram account for Tell Me Lies confirmed that Season 2 of the Hulu series is now in production. Tell Me Lies made its debut on Hulu in September of 2022 and was renewed for Season 2 in November of the same year, leading to a long wait for new episodes.

"the puswas are back," the social media post reads. "season 2 of #TellMeLies is now in production."

What Is Tell Me Lies About?

Tell Me Lies is set in 2007 at a fictional upstate New York school called Baird College, this drama chronicles a turbulent but seductive romance between college freshmen Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and college junior Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) over the course of eight years. Although their relationship starts off like any other campus romance, they quickly become ensnared in an addictive entanglement that will forever change not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

The cast of Tell Me Lies also includes Catherine Missal as Bree, Spencer House as Wrigley, Sonia Mena as Pippa, Branden Cook as Evan, Benjamin Wadsworth as Drew, Alicia Crowder as Diana, Edmund Donovan as Max, Natalee Linez as Lydia Montgomery, Tyriq Withers as Tim, and Gabriella Pession as Marianne.

What Is Tell Me Lies Based On?

Tell Me Lies is based on the 2018 novel of the same name from Carola Lovering, and its story on the page and screen have both been met with controversy for showcasing a toxic romance. As Van Patten argued in an interview with Harper's Bazaar shortly after Season 1's release, the show's prerogative was to present that kind of relationship as a sort of "cautionary tale."

"That was really important for us," Van Patten explained. "We really didn't want to portray the message that this is what love is like and this is what it feels like. I think it was almost to be told as a cautionary tale and, in a way, comfort hopefully for people who have been in those situations and can connect to it and either be happy that they got away from it or inspired to get away from it. To show this scenario at that age, that type of relationship can be deceiving and seem exciting because it's new, and all those nervous, excited feelings could also be your body telling you to run away from it. It's really hard to differentiate those feelings when you're enamored with somebody. There's a lot of shame and embarrassment when you've been in a toxic relationship like that, because it could make you feel like you are weak, when in reality, it's the most common situation."

