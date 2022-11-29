Hulu Renews Hit New Series for Season 2

Hulu is giving fans a second helping of a fan-favorite. That's right, Tell Me Lies will be back for season 2 on the streaming platform. The company announced the move today and fans are already cheering on social media. Carola Lovering's novel serves as the source material for the series. Both Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco's messy romance will continue to engross viewers next year when things get rolling on Hulu. Megan Oppenheimer is the executive producer and showrunner for the Hulu Original. Other executive producers include Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski for Belletrist Productions. Over on the Rebelle Media side of things are producers Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan. Refinery 29 is also in the mix with Sam Schlaifer and Shannon Gibson in production roles.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Van Patten talked about what her favorite moments of playing Lucy consisted of. "Something that was really important for me in playing Lucy was to show that strong people, confident people can also be caught up in toxic relationships," she admitted. "It's not always the weak girl or the victim—anybody is capable of being fooled. I've never seen that on a show where a main character who seemingly has it all together and then just completely loses it."

What Is The Creative Team Hoping For With Season 2?

Executive Producer Meaghan Oppenheimer told ABC7 in California that "Tell Me Lies" serves as a cautionary tale for young love. The crew hopes that this story will spark important conversations among the young viewership.

"I think a lot of times we don't really take those characters seriously and a relationship at 18 we don't take it seriously but in reality those are the relationships that are setting you up for the rest of your life," Oppenheimer reflected. "I think it's actually a very important stage to talk about."

Here's how Hulu describes the program: 'Tell Me Lies' follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them."

Will you be checking out the next season of Tell Me Lies? Let us know down in the comments!