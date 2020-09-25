Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Releases Season 2 Trailer

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers is back -- and it looks like it's going full speed ahead into its second season. On Friday, Netflix debuted the first official trailer for the series' sophomore debut, which sees the team taking an unexpected trip to Rio de Janeiro. Inspired by Universal’s blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise, Spy Racers sees teenager Tony Toretto following in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination. In Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rio, Tony and his crew embark on their first international mission to Brazil. Once in Rio, they discover that Ms. Nowhere’s latest recruit and formidable fellow racer, Layla Gray, is missing in action during an undercover mission. Unwilling to leave family behind, Tony and the Spy Racers don secret identities to find Layla but end up uncovering a sinister plot that keeps them guessing at every turn.

“Going into season two we really wanted to see the team progress and take on new challenges," showrunner Tim Hedrick said in a statement. "When we catch up with Tony's crew again they've been training with Ms. Nowhere for a little while and they're getting antsy being cooped up in Los Angeles while all the action seems to be happening in other parts of the world. So they jump at the chance for their first international assignment, a trip to Rio to save an old friend. But Tony quickly finds out how hard it can be to just drop into another country thinking you've got all the answers when you've never been out of your own backyard. He's going to need his family more than ever to survive this mission.”

“Echo steps up in a big way this season, and I think Echo fans are going to be very excited to see what she gets up to in Rio -- she might just prove to be the best spy of the bunch," Hedrick continued. "Frostee breaks out his beakers and uses his genius to help save the world while Cisco becomes... the monkey whisperer? And of course Ms. Nowhere isn't happy. We also meet a new villain this season that I guarantee is unlike anyone we've ever battled in the Fast universe. And new tech, new cars, more extreme action and racing, all the deliciousness that we love about the Fast and Furious franchise. Look forward to more of the nonstop crazy fun that these Spy Racers are known for!”

Hedrick and Bret Haaland serve as executive producers and showrunners, with Vin Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, and Chris Morgan also executive producing. Fast & Furious: Spy Racers features the talented voices of Tyler Posey (Alone; Teen Wolf) as Tony Toretto, Charlet Chung (Overwatch; Chuck) as Echo, Luke Youngblood (Community) as Frostee Benson, Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin) as Cisco Renaldo, Camille Ramsey (American Vandal) as Layla Gray, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton; Altered Carbon) as Ms. Nowhere, and Avrielle Corti (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) as Rafaela.

Season 2 of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers will arrive on Netflix on October 9th.