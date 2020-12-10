Fate: The Winx Saga Trailer Reveals Netflix Premiere Date

✖

Netflix surprised fans today with the first look at Fate: The Winx Saga, a live-action adaptation of the beloved animated series created by Iginio Straffi, and you can watch the full trailer for the new series in the video above. The series has become one of the biggest animated series on a global scale since it launched in 2004, and now Netflix is bringing it to life in a live-action series that looks to capture all the magic, action, and intrigue of the original series. As you can see in the trailer, the series will feature a heavy dose of magic, and we get a look at several battles as well as the Alfea School towards the end of the footage. You can watch it all unfold in the video below.

To those unfamiliar, the series revolves around a group of five new attendees at the Alfea boarding school, a school of magic that trains Fairies in the magical arts. These new recruits become friends over the course of an epic coming of age story that will require them to rely on each other and master their powers to survive and ultimately defeat the monsters that threaten their existence.

This is actually the third series based on the Winx Club the streaming service has put into production, though it is the first live-action series. You can check out the official description below.

"Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. From creator Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries), Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon Winx Club from Iginio Straffi."

In the official announcement of the project back in 2018, Straffi said, “We are very pleased that our successful collaboration with Netflix continues with ever more ambitious projects. Netflix's young adult series have touched a chord with audiences around the world and we are looking forward to seeing the Winx fairies in this new exciting live action adaptation.”

Erik Barmack, VP of International Originals at Netflix, said, “Winx is a global phenomenon and through this exciting series we are thrilled to reinforce our relationship with Rainbow and to develop the next chapter of Winx. The famous fairies will grow up with their audience and will explore complex themes as real-life teenage super heroines in a live action show”.

Fate: The Winx Saga hits Netflix on January 22nd, 2021.