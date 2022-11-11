Fan-Favorite George Clooney Movie Headed to Television as AMC Series

One of George Clooney's most well-received movies is making its way to TV as AMC has confirmed that the 2005 movie Good Night, and Good Luck is, ironically, in development as a TV show. The home of Breaking Bad is developing the film as a six-episode series which has Clooney attached as an executive producer. The feature film, which was Clooney's second as a director, was released to critical acclaim and huge box office compared to its budget. Good Night, and Good Luck would go on to be nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Picture.

Good Night, and Good Luck was based on the true story of journalist Edward R. Murrow and his criticisms of Senator Joseph McCarthy, eventually leading to his censure. The film featured a major ensemble cast including David Strathairn as Murrow, plus Jeff Daniels, Robert Downey Jr., Frank Langella, and Ray Wise. Emmy, PGA and WGA Award winner Jonathan Glatzer is set to showrun the series and write the episodes, with Clooney's producing partner Grant Heslov set to direct the first episode.

According to a press release, the series follows Sy Steingartner, a young cameraman for Murrow's "See It Now," who is forced to juggle his admiration for Murrow with his own ambition. With the CBS brass pushing an anti-Communist Loyalty Oath on Murrow and his staff, Sy has an opportunity to rise straight to the top, but only by betraying his mentor in the process. With wit and keen observation, the series confronts how we respond to chaos and the values that pull us through.

"As a massive fan of the movie, I didn't want to copy it, or just do a facsimile of it. So, we've expanded the world to show how the division and hysteria of the times seeped into every aspect of daily life," said showrunner Jonathan Glatzer. "I suppose it's more of an origin story of where we are today."

"AMC is known for intriguing, deep-rooted characters that leap off the screen and into the cultural zeitgeist. Sy Steingartner fits right in with AMC's icons, and we are excited to develop the character and series," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "We're huge fans of Jonathan's expert storytelling gifts, George and Grant's producing prowess, Grant's directing skills, and the vigorous talents of Mark, Todd and Jeff, and we're elated to work with all in this new endeavor."

Glatzer will serve as showrunner and executive produce alongside George Clooney, Grant Heslov and co-executive producer Rebecca Arzoian for Smokehouse Pictures, Mark Cuban, Todd Wagner and Haley Jones for 2929 Productions and Jeff Skoll and Miura Kite for Participant.