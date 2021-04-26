Fear the Walking Dead Digs Into a New Group in Episode 611 Trailer: “The Holding”

A new group is revealed when the survivors dig into an underground community on the next Fear the Walking Dead. Spoilers for Sunday's Season 6 Episode 10, "Handle With Care." When the groups reconvene for the first time since June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) killed Ginny (Colby Minifie), it's to reunite and work together in the face of a threat to their existence: a group that rattled Ginny with a series of attacks against her settlements, each marked by spray-painted graffiti that says "the end is the beginning." The meaning behind the messaging that has appeared throughout the season will soon be revealed when Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Althea (Maggie Grace), and Wes (Colby Hollman) descend into "The Holding."

"We might be facing a threat to our existence. Something that Virginia didn't think she could handle. So I thought we should try not to face it on our own," Morgan tells the assembled Strand (Colman Domingo), Sarah (Mo Collins), and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) outside the dam community. "We should try and work together, share information, pool resources. Put our differences aside. Can we face this thing that threatens all of us?"

It's Ginny's daughter Dakota (Zoe Colletti) who points the survivors to Dallas, tipping them off about whispers that the group behind the messages went underground in the same area where Al and Dwight (Austin Amelio) came across Nora (Devyn Tyler) and an office building crawling with bubonic plague-infected rats. It's there Al found an empty can of spraypaint next to a just-as-empty rat cage after fighting off a funeral home walker that appeared to be freshly embalmed.

In "The Holding," Luciana and Wes catch up with Alicia and Al on a supply run to infiltrate and investigate this new group that appears to be prepping for doomsday. The episode's trailer, above, reveals Alicia's close encounter with doomsayer Teddy (John Glover), who could be a haunting figure from John Dorie's (Garret Dillahunt) past.

"One thing we're going to see in the back half of this season is there's still a looming threat out there, which are these people that are spray painting 'The end is the beginning,'" Fear co-showrunner Ian Goldberg previously told EW. "The people who took out Tank Town, the ones who were spray painting the sub in 601. That group is going to rise to the forefront in a really dramatic way in the back half. And it's going to really test our fractured family of characters because they're going to have to find a way to reckon with that threat."

Goldberg added: "And yes, they're in a place where they're not unified, and that's just going to make it all the more interesting when they're facing a threat that we'll see is just as formidable, if not more so, than Virginia."

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.