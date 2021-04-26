Fear the Walking Dead’s Newest Villains Are an Existential Threat From Underground

✖

Morgan Jones (Lennie James) warns an existential threat to the survivors is about to surface on Fear the Walking Dead. Spoilers for Season 6 Episode 10, "Handle With Care." The death of Ginny (Colby Minifie) has left the group splintered, but they share a common enemy: the as-yet-unrevealed group behind the "the end is the beginning" message that has appeared throughout the season. In "Handle With Care," Morgan calls a meeting with Rangers Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and Samuels (Bobbi Grace); masked Outcasts Sherry (Christine Evangelista) and Rollie (Cory Hart); and Sarah (Mo Collins), the lone representative of the hospital crew working under June (Jenna Elfman), who shot and killed Ginny before she could reveal more about this threat to her settlements.

"We might be facing a threat to our existence. Something that Virginia didn't think she could handle. So I thought we should try not to face it on our own," Morgan tells the leaders, whose respective communities have each been hit by the same spray-painted graffiti that defaced a beached submarine in the Season 6 premiere. "Can we face this thing that threatens all of us?"

When Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades) asks Ginny's daughter Dakota (Zoe Colletti) about these people, she reports: "The last thing that she said was about them laying low. The other stuff was all about the messages on the walls."

"These people blew up Tank Town from the inside," says Luciana (Danay Garcia). "They became 'one of us' without me even realizing it." Now everyone is a suspect.

Morgan reports more graffiti on a water tower ten miles out from the dam. "If they've been there," Morgan says, "the likelihood is that they know we're here." Dakota recalls Ginny telling Ranger Hill (Craig Nigh) about the people who painted the messages going underground: "I thought maybe she was thinking that they were just laying low, but what if she thought it for real?" The last place Ginny had Rangers scouting for the spray-painters was two days south of Tank Town: Dallas.

It's decided Luciana and Wes will meet up with Al and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), already halfway there on a supply run. It's there Alicia meets doomsayer Teddy (John Glover), who could be the mortician-turned-serial killer hunted by John Dorie's (Garret Dillahunt) policeman father decades before the apocalypse.

In "The Key," Morgan killed two members of this group (Joseph Castillo-Midyett and Stephen Brodie) when they attacked him over the mystery key he took off the body of slain bounty hunter Emile (Demetrius Grosse). When Ginny sent Althea (Maggie Grace) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) on a recon mission to downtown Dallas in "Alaska," where a freshly embalmed walker attacked Al inside a funeral home, the pair discovered the same spray-painted message inside an office building crawling with bubonic plague-infected rats.

After Ginny's Rangers capture spray-painting logger Paige (Ellen Locy) in "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg," she tells Ginny that "the end is the beginning" is "about what you're building, it's about the future," and dies by suicide. When an infiltrator sabotages and destroys Tank Town, where June fends off a walker with bladed fingers, Ginny suspects quarry worker Wes (Colby Hollman) is a spy for these people who "care more about killing than about living."

The meaning behind "the end is the beginning" will soon be revealed as more about this group comes to light in Episode 11, "The Holding."

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.