Fear the Walking Dead Midseason Finale Photos Reveal Scary New Villain

It's the Texas Walker Massacre in the midseason finale of Fear the Walking Dead. In episode 607, "Damage From the Inside," Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) investigate unusual walker activity brought to their attention by Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). When they come across an especially-deformed walker that appears to have been taxidermied, Charlie points out that "whoever did that is crazy." A trailer for the episode reveals Alicia and Charlie break into a fortified home and find a fright-filled workshop, where Ed (Raphael Sbarge) dresses up the dead for as-yet-revealed reasons — and he's seemingly not doing it alone.

First photos from the midseason finale show Alicia outside the same house that is descended upon by embalmed zombies in the episode's trailer (and a half-season trailer released in April). These weird walkers, which have animal parts stitched or welded to their grotesque bodies, batter down the door as Alicia is strapped to a table inside this little shop of horrors.

(Photo: AMC)

In what might be a spoiler, an armed Ed confronts Alicia with Dakota (Zoe Colletti) by his side. Strand sent Alicia and Charlie out to find the protected younger sister of Virginia (Colby Minifie), whose settlements are under threat from the hostiles behind spray-painted messages of "the end is the beginning."

Earlier this season, Althea (Maggie Grace) grappled with an embalmed walker inside a funeral home, and June (Jenna Elfman) fought off a blade-fingered walker when this enemy group provoked a deadly explosion at Virginia's oil fields that took Ginny's hand and nearly killed Wes (Colby Hollman).

Sbarge's television credits include roles in TNT crime-drama Murder in the First and fantasy series Once Upon a Time, where Fear showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg served as writer-producers.

"Very excited about next week's episode. We teased this week's ['Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg'] as There Will Be Blood in the apocalypse," Goldberg told EW about the midseason finale. "And for ['Damage From the Inside'], it is the zombie apocalypse riff on some themes and ideas you might find in movies like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

