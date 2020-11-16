Fear the Walking Dead Midseason Finale Trailer Released

AMC Networks releases the first look at the Fear the Walking Dead episode 607, "Damage From the Inside," the season's last episode for 2020. In the Texas Chainsaw Massacre-inspired midseason finale, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) find themselves in danger when they tangle with the new enemy group spooking Virginia (Colby Minifie). The Pioneer leader gets a hand from Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) — the commander of her newly-assembled army and current protector of younger sister Dakota (Zoe Colletti) — while Morgan Jones (Lennie James) continues his plan to save his splintered group from Virginia's settlements.

"Very excited about next week's episode. We teased this week's ['Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg'] as There Will Be Blood in the apocalypse," showrunner Ian Goldberg told EW. "And for next week for the next episode, it is the zombie apocalypse riff on some themes and ideas you might find in movies like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

Added showrunner Andrew Chambliss, "The last time we saw Strand and Alicia together [in 'Welcome to the Club'], he sent her off and said he needed her to remember who she was and wanted her to be able to remind him of who he was. And I will say, we will see kind of both of those things put to the test, and we'll see who ends up being able to do that."

The showrunners also teased an upping of the ante from the mysterious group behind "the end is the beginning," a spray-painted message that has popped up throughout this first half of season 6.

"I can say that this mystery group that we've seen hints of, they have an agenda, and they're going to be carrying it out no matter what it takes. We've seen how they hit the tower that Al and Dwight went up in episode 603, how they introduced the rats that were carrying the bubonic plague. We're now seeing another method of attack here," Chambliss said of the attack against Tank Town, where Luciana (Danay Garcia) and Wes (Colby Hollmann) narrowly avoided being killed in explosive sabotage. "And I think the thing going forward that everyone's got to worry about is whether or not these attacks are going to get bigger, and even more kind of scary. And this is really what we see driving Virginia in this episode, is just the idea that this group may be a lot closer than they think. They may have actually infiltrated more settlements than Virginia is aware of."

Fear the Walking Dead airs its midseason 6 finale on Sunday, November 22, at 9 pm ET / 8c on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.