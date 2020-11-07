✖

Fear the Walking Dead season 6 is going on winter hiatus before reaching its midway point: the front half of the season ends a week earlier with episode 607, "Damage From the Inside," acting as this year's midseason finale. 16-episode seasons are typically split evenly down the middle, except for the six-episode first season of the Walking Dead spinoff — which did not have a midseason break — and its 15-episode second season in 2016, which split the season at episode 7. Fear will return to AMC with its remaining nine episodes of season 6 on an as-yet-unannounced date in 2021.

Fear the Walking Dead airs its midseason 6 finale on Sunday, November 22, ahead of The Walking Dead: World Beyond episode 108. Trailing both episodes is a new installment of the virtually recorded Talking Dead, which returns to a post-show slot on the network after temporarily transitioning to a streaming exclusive on AMC+.

This earlier-than-expected break for Fear comes after the series shut down production in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving filmmakers unable to fully complete the first eight episodes of the season. The spinoff restarted work on the remaining half of the season in late August.

"We were about this close to finishing shooting the first half of this season when we shut down," Andrew Chambliss, who serves as showrunner with Ian Goldberg, said during Fear's panel at virtual Comic-Con@Home over the summer. "We finished most of it. We still owe a few things. We're just kind of in a waiting game. We finished writing season 6, and now we're just waiting to see what happens so when we come back, we can come back safely for all these fine people here and all the people behind the camera."

The ten-episode first season of World Beyond airs both its penultimate episode of the season and its season finale on Sunday, November 29, followed by an AMC+ exclusive episode of Talking Dead. The spinoff's first season finale will be the last new episode of any scripted Walking Dead show for the year, which closes out with the first-ever The Walking Dead Holiday Special streaming exclusively on AMC+ in December.

Fear season 6 is expected to resume sometime after The Walking Dead returns to air its all-new season 10 bonus episodes across six straight weeks in early 2021.

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead premiere Sundays at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC.