Field of Dreams TV Series Not Moving Forward at Peacock, Being Shopped Around

The TV adaptation of beloved baseball film Field of Dreams is no longer happening, at least not on Peacock. Mike Schur, creator of The Good Place and co-creator of Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, had been developing a new take on Field of Dreams at Peacock under his overall deal with NBCUniversal. Production on the series was supposed to begin in Iowa this summer, but that is no longer happening, as Peacock is opting not to move forward with it.

According to Variety, Field of Dreams is done at Peacock, but it is being shopped around to other outlets. Universal Television is looking for a new home for the series, which seems like it should happen given the popularity of the 1989 film and Schur's involvement. At this time, however, there has been no word as to which network or streaming service might be interested in picking it up. Peacock had initially ordered Field of Dreams straight to series.

Schur is attached as writer and executive producer of the series under Fremulon. The Gordon Company's Lawrence Gordon is also set to executive produce with David Miner of 3 Arts, as well as Morgan Sackett. There hasn't yet been any news on the casting front.

Production was supposed to take place in several locations this summer, including Iowa, California, Massachusetts, and Minnesota. A little over a month ago, things were moving in the right direction.

"The creative team behind this limited series cares deeply about the legacy of Field of Dreams, and we felt we simply couldn't make it without shooting in Iowa," Schur and Sackett said in a statement back in May. "You can't think of the movie without thinking of the state – and vice versa. We're thrilled to have the cooperation of Produce Iowa and many local businesses, who will help us bring the series to life."

Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television, added: "We are excited to begin production on Field of Dreams in the location where this momentous journey began... Iowa. We look forward to giving back to the community with our new training initiative and knocking this series out of the park!"

Do you think someone else will pick up Field of Dreams? Let us know in the comments!