Field of Dreams TV Series Ordered at Peacock

Fresh off the MLB at Field of Dreams game last week, Universal Television has announced that a television series based on the 1989 hit movie has been ordered for streaming service Peacock. Michael Schur, creator of fan-favorite shows Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Good Place, will executive produce and write the new series which has bgiven a straight-to-series order at the streamer. Lawrence Gordon (The Gordon Company), David Miner and Morgan Sackett will also executive produce. Based on the Academy Award-nominated movie, the series "will reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved."

"Through the years, 'Field of Dreams' has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist," Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement. "It's whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we're looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock."

"'Field of Dreams' is an iconic Universal Film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur," added Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. "His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans."

The Field of Dreams TV series marks the latest project from Schur to be released on the Peacock streaming service following the critically acclaimed comedy Rutherford Falls, already renewed for a second season. This series also marks the latest film-to-series adaptation from Universal for their streamer having previously confirmed that the Seth MacFarlane film TED is being adapted into a live-action series for Peacock as well.

Based on the novel Shoeless Joe by W.P. Kinsella, the original Field of Dreams told the story of a farmer, Kevin Costner's Ray Kinsella, who hears a voice encouraging him to build a baseball diamond in his family's cornfield which attracts the spirits of dead baseball players, but the purpose of the field is bigger than just watching old baseball players return to the game.

Upon its release the film was nominated for three Academy Awards including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Picture (losing to Driving Miss Daisy). The field that was created for the movie was left as it was following production and has been a tourist destination ever since. Last week's MLB at Field of Dreams event saw the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees play each other at the venue. In 2017 the original Field of Dreams was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress

Field of Dreams is now streaming on Peacock.