Final Space Creator Teases Season 3 First Look

Fans of Final Space will have to wait just a few more weeks to get the first look at the third season of the animated hit. Saturday evening, Final Space creator Olan Rogers took to the show's official social media accounts to reveal a first look teaser, revealing an extended look at the show's third outing will be coming Christmas Day.

In the tweet, Rogers revealed 30 seconds of new content will be revealed in the first look, so while it will be a highly anticipated release for fans of the show, they shouldn't expect a full trailer as of yet.

December 25th. While you're unwrapping gifts you'll also unwrap your FIRST LOOK at Final Space SEASON 3 with a tiny 30 second teaser. -Olan pic.twitter.com/fVO20gI52k — Final Space (@FinalSpace) November 8, 2020

After the show first premiered on TBS — which is produced in part by Conan O'Brien's Conaco, mind you — WarnerMedia switched the series to Cartoon Network's Adult Swim block beginning with Season Two. The company eventually ordered a third season for the show when its sophomore outing finished showing new episodes last fall.

When we spoke with Rogers around the time of the Season Two premiere, he told us he has around six seasons of content planned should the powers that be decide to continue purchasing episodes.

"Yeah, I think it's around there...like it's a solid six seasons of ideas," Rogers told us last summer. "I know we have pretty much a solid Season Three thought out but whatever happens with that, I don't know. Hopefully, it manifests but I think it's really kind of around that sixth season mark where it's like this would be a good ending spot, but if we want to stretch it, we could."

The series also features an expansive voice cast including Rogers, Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, David Tennant, Tika sumpter, Steven Yeun, Coty Galloway, Caleb McLaughlin, Ron Perlman, John DiMaggio, Keith David, O'Brien, Andy Richter, Jane Lynch, and Alan Tudyk amonst others.

"They were pretty awful. It was just like an After Effects project, it was just gliding across the screen," Rogers added of his initial Final Space projects. "From there, I just shelved it because I didn't know anything about animation but I loved it. Around 2015, I was like, 'Man, I really want to redo this again but like good.' So, I got some concept art made and at the time, New Form had essentially been funding people's passion projects. I acted in a video of theirs called Oscar's Hotel for Fantastical Creatures. It was like Pee Wee's Playhouse on crack."

Final Space Season Three has yet to set a release date.