First Kill: Hit Netflix Series Star Shares Season 2 Hopes

Vampires made a comeback this month as Netflix released the first season of a new teen series called First Kill. The show follows two teenagers who begin to fall in love with one another, not realizing that one is a vampire and the other is a vampire hunter. Of course, that seriously complicates things. The first season of First Kill consisted of eight total episodes, but fans of the popular new series are already wondering if there are more on the way. Sarah Catherine Hook, one of the show's stars, is hopeful that a Season 2 will happen.

Talking to The Wrap, Hook opened up about the end of First Kill Season 1 and the excitement around a potential Season 2. While she stopped short of a full guarantee, Hook encouraged fans about the prospect of a renewal in the future.

"I think if you guys would just watch the show and make sure that it is top 10 on Netflix so that we can get to season two, then I'm pretty sure we can come back," Hook said. "So just put it on. Everyone in the world, just put it on your TV and we'll all be okay. We will be back. Don't worry."

The end of Season 1 brought difficulty and devastation to lead characters Juliette and Cal, causing them to split. According to Hook, there is a path for the duo to fix things, but it will take a lot of work.

"I do think that they will be able to. You know, they're really young. And I think that it's just going to take some time," she explained. "I think Cal is probably going to try her very best to be the ultimate Monster Hunter. And I think she is going to try to kill Juliette. I think she's gonna try to kill Juliette a few times. And I think Juliette is gonna fight her too! I'm really kind of hoping for like, you know when it's a fight and then it kind of gets a little sexy and you're like, 'Ah, but I'm still attracted to you!' you know?"

