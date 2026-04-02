First Look at Peaky Blinders’ Tommy Shelby Replacement for New Season

Weeks after the end of Tommy Shelby’s chapter of the Peaky Blinders franchise, the BBC has confirmed that Fant4stic and Billy Elliot star Jamie Bell is the new lead in the Peaky Blinders sequel series. Bell is playing Duke Shelby, taking over from Barry Keoghan, who played Tommy’s eldest son in The Immortal Man movie. The announcement also brings the first details of the new series’ cast and story details.

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Most importantly, the BBC dropped a first look at Bell’s Duke Shelby, as well as announcing that the show will pick up 10 years after The Immortal Man. Bell has left behind the iconic “uniform” of the older generation in favor of a more conventional suit:

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While it’s unclear if any other Peaky Blinders characters will return for the new series, a new cast joins the show alongside Bell. Stranger Things‘ Charlie Heaton is the biggest name, but there are also roles for Jessica Brown Findlay (Harlots, Downton Abbey), Lashana Lynch (The Day of The Jackal, No Time to Die), and Lucy Karczewski (Stereophonic). No character names have been confirmed yet, but Heaton playing Shelby’s other son Charles, would be fitting given his profile as an actor. The BBC promises character details will follow at a later date.

The BBC also dropped the first story details for the show: “In this new era of Peaky Blinders, a decade after World War Two, the race to rebuild Birmingham becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and jeopardy. At its blood-soaked heart is Duke Shelby (Jamie Bell): older, wiser, more ambitious, and most certainly more dangerous.”

Considering Barry Keoghan’s volatile performance in The Immortal Man, the promise that Duke will be “more dangerous” feels more like a threat than anything else. But by the end of the movie, we knew he was inheriting Tommy’s empire, and had been course-corrected to fall in line with the family business a little more.

Peaky Blinders creator and writer Steven Knight heralded the news with excitement: “I am thrilled that we are announcing a new era of Peaky Blinders, moving the story to post-war Birmingham in the early 50s. We are incredibly fortunate to have Jamie Bell taking the role of Tommy Shelby’s oldest son, Duke, and to have Charlie Heaton also leading the cast. There are more exciting cast announcements to come, and Peaky is on the road again.”

Two new seasons of the Peaky Blinders sequel – each 6 episodes long – will premiere on Netflix globally and the BBC in the UK. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!