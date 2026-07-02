First Look at Daredevil vs Elektra Revealed in New Born Again Footage

New footage reveals Elodie Yung’s Elektra going head-to-head against Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. The third season of Daredevil: Born Again increasingly feels like a full-scale Defenders reunion, but the return of Elodie Yung’s Elektra is easily one of the most exciting. Even better, she’s now wearing what’s clearly the best MCU Elektra costume yet. But, with Daredevil in prison, many are wondering whether she’ll be an ally or an enemy. Now, a new set video appears to reveal the truth.

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A new set video shows Charlie Cox and Elodie Yung sharing a scene together while filming Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. They’re clearly antagonists, if not outright enemies. It seems we’re going to see Daredevil versus Elektra again.

First look at Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Elodie Yung as Elektra together on the set of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 3.



(via: JosePerezONE | YT) pic.twitter.com/OimUArwHpY — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) July 2, 2026

What’s Elektra’s New Role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3?

Elektra was believed dead after The Defenders, but that’s not really a problem; she has a history of death and resurrection in the comics, after all. Besides, Matt Murdock survived the same event that was believed to have killed her. The real question, frankly, is why she’s chosen to come back now. As far as we know, she’s kept away from Daredevil for a decade (at least as far as the MCU timeline is concerned). In the comics, Elektra actually took on the mantle of Daredevil when Murdock was in prison, but it’s notable that she’s in her standard ninja outfit when she collides with him here.

That raises some more disturbing possibilities. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already confirmed a resurgence of the Hand in New York, and Elektra may be part of that. In fact, there have been occasions when Elektra actually led the Hand. It’s entirely possible the Hand has returned to New York because they consider it unprotected now Daredevil is in prison; he was seen as too dangerous, and now he’s in prison, meaning the city is viewed as fair game. Elektra could easily be part of that.

That said, nobody expected Matt Murdock to stay in prison for all Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Whatever reason Elektra has for returning to New York, it looks as though she’ll wind up going head-to-head against her former lover. No doubt the dynamic will be a complex, entertaining one; Elektra was Matt’s first love, and he’ll remain very much attracted to her now, even though he’s in a relationship with Karen Page. Again, to refer to the comics, Daredevil’s love life is pretty much always a hot mess. When it comes to Daredevil and Elektra, violence has always been their love language.

Of course, Elektra has history with the other Defenders too. It will certainly be fun to see her either go up against the rest of the Defenders, or perhaps even winding up teaming with them against a greater threat. Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is confirmed to have a sprawling cast, which means Elektra (and perhaps the Hand) could well find themselves overshadowed.

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