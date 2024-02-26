Foundation Sees Production Team Shakeup After Season 3 Filming Delays

Apple TV+'s Foundation is undergoing a behind-the-scenes shakeup in the wake of Season 3 filming delays. According to The Hollywood Reporter, series co-creator David S. Goyer is stepping back from showrunner duties, though he will remain creatively involved in the series and executive producer Bill Bost is heading to Prague to oversee filming of Season 3. Per the report, Goyer will retain the showrunner title. Additionally, Deadline reports that Season 2 line producer/co-executive producer Laurie Borg is leaving the series with Doug Moreno, who was previously credited as production controller for Season 3, will be stepping into the line producer rule.

As for Goyer, he is expected to continue to write and executive produce the series from Los Angeles. It was previously reported that he would also be stepping back from directing additional Season 3 episodes when production resumes on March 6. Replacement for Goyer in terms of directorial duties is being finalized.

Foundation Season 3 Production Has Been Delayed

Earlier this month, it was reported that production on the sci-fi series' third season had been delayed due to both budget and physical production concerns. The series is set to film in Prague and Poland beginning in early March.

Foundation was renewed by Apple TV+ back in December with Goyer confirming that the Mule, introduced in Season 2, set to take "center stage".

"I'm thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue to chronicling Asimov's pioneering galactic saga. This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Gigangus," Goyer said at the time.

"We have all been incredibly impressed with the ambitious, action-packed and imaginative adaptation that David and the rest of this gifted creative team and cast have brought to life with this premium sci-fi series from day one," added Matt Cherniss, Apple TV+'s head of programming. "To watch Foundation become such a global hit has been beyond exciting with audiences around the world continuing to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity. We can't wait for everyone to experience what is in store for characters old and new in season three."

What is Foundation About?

The official synopsis for Foundation Season 2 reads, "More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity."

Foundation Season 2 features returning stars Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Eto Demerzel, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn, and Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk. It also introduces newcomers to the series, including Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels, and Dimitri Leonidas.

Foundation is streaming now on Apple TV+.