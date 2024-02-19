Foundation Season 3 Resolves Budget Issues, Sets Production Restart Date

Having previously delayed production, Foundation Season 3 is set to resume filming in March. Deadline reports that Foundation Season 3 will resume filming in Prague and Poland on March 6th, having resolved issues around budget and physical production. Those issues have been resolved and Foundation cast and crew who were sent home after arriving in the region have been informed of the return to work timeline. The issues were resolved in a way that will allow for Foundation Season 3 to complete production, but showrunner David S. Goyer is stepping away from writing/directing duties on the show. He'll finish his outstanding duties, but the Foundation will seek other directors to helm the other Season 3 episodes that Goyer had been slated to direct himself. Goyer maintains his executive producer duties on the show.

Foundation Season 2 ran on Apple TV+ in mid-2023. The streamer announced the show's renewal in December 2023. Foundation's second season introduced a new antagonist called the Mule (Mikael Persbrandt), but only through Gaal Dornick's (Lou Llobell) visions of the future. The Mule will be more directly involved with the third season of Foundation.

"I'm thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov's pioneering galactic saga. This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus," showrunner/executive producer David S. Goyer said in a statement when Apple TV+ announced Foundation's renewal.

"We have all been incredibly impressed with the ambitious, action-packed and imaginative adaptation that David and the rest of this gifted creative team and cast have brought to life with this premium sci-fi series from day one," added Matt Cherniss, Apple TV+'s head of programming. "To watch Foundation become such a global hit has been beyond exciting with audiences around the world continuing to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity. We can't wait for everyone to experience what is in store for characters old and new in season three."

Foundation Synopsis and Cast

The official synopsis for Foundation Season 2 reads, "More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity."

Foundation Season 2 features returning stars Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Eto Demerzel, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn, and Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk. It also introduces newcomers to the series, including Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels, and Dimitri Leonidas.

Foundation is streaming now on Apple TV+.