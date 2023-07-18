Foundation’s Laura Birn Reveals Demerzel’s Secrets In Season 2 (Exclusive)

Foundation has plenty of fascinating characters, but Demerzel, majordomo to Empire, might be foremost among them. Played by Laura Birn, Demerzel is the last known sentient robot, tying . She’s been serving Cleon’s clones loyally for generations, but Foundation saw some tension over Brother Day’s treatment of the leaders of the religious faith in which Demerzel believes, leading to a chilling final scene. Foundation reveals even more secrets behind Demerzel’s history of service to Empire. Speaking to ComicBook.com during Foundation Season 2’s press day, Birn discussed how she learned about Demerzel’s past and what it means going forward.

“Well, [showrunner David S. Goyer] didn’t tell me all about it,” Birn says. “When we started shooting Season 1, little by little, he would give me little hints of like what’s coming, and I think now, her backstory that we learn in Season 2 is just beautiful writing. It’s amazing and it gives so many layers to the character and when we get to actually see her trauma and her ultimate fight for freedom and having that freedom for a second and then [it] being taken away from her again and then building the whole character on that, it just gives so many layers and I love that because then you understand that, oh, she’s playing some games and she has a reason why she needs to play those games.”

The Cleon that Demerzel serves in , owing to the tampering with the genetic dynasty’s source material revealed last season. With Cleon being different, the relationship between him and Demerzel is different as well, as seen almost immediately in Foundation Season 2’s premiere.

“I loved playing this season and our,” Birn says. “I loved our relationship in Season 1 also, the way it ends up, him punishing her for showing that true, vulnerable side of her on Maiden and him punishing her and then her punishing him with her words and that conflict between them. And then when we enter season two, there’s another dynamic, and then you wonder, ‘Is it real? Are they actually a couple ruling together or what is this? What’s the dynamic between…?’ And then on top of all that, the nude fight, the absurdity of that fight and her watching with her one eye, him fighting for his life. I mean, I love that.”

According to the official synopsis for Foundation Season 2, “More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.”

Foundation Season 2 features returning stars Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Eto Demerzel, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn, and Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk. It also introduces newcomers to the series, including Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels, and Dimitri Leonidas. David S. Goyer is Foundation‘s showrunner.

Foundation returned for its second season on Friday, July 14th. New episodes debut on Apple TV+ on Fridays.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors’ strike.