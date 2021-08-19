New Isaac Asimov's Foundation Trailer Released by Apple TV

One of the most beloved stories in all of science fiction is finally being brought to life. This fall, Apple TV+ is set to debut the first season of Foundation, a series based on the trilogy by Isaac Asimov. The series is a sweeping sci-fi epic about a group of exiles that defy the Galactic Empire in order to save it. Apple unveiled the first look at Foundation back in 2020, but with the premiere just over a month away, the streamer has unveiled a brand new trailer that offers a more detailed look at the world the series builds.

Apple released the new Foundation trailer on Thursday morning, giving sci-fi fans everywhere a glimpse at what can be expected when the series arrives in September. You can check out the full trailer in the video above!

The first two episodes of Foundation are being released on Applet TV+ on September 24th. After that, episodes will be released on a weekly basis every Friday.

Foundation stars Emmy nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside newcomers Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey. The series also stars Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, and Alfred Enoch. David S. Goyer is the showrunner for Foundation's first season, in addition to his duties as executive producer. Skydance Television produces for Apple with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

Here's the official synopsis for Foundation:

"When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever."

What do you think of the new Foundation trailer? Are you going to be tuning in to check out the series this fall? Let us know in the comments!

Foundation premieres on Apple TV+ on September 24th.