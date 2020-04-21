Fraggle Rock Reboot Launches At Apple

Apple TV+ is still trying to expand its library and drop some original content that will achieve mainstream breakthrough, and Fraggle Rock could be the key. Apple TV+ has officially debuted Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, a new "collection of mini-episodes" that will be exclusively on the streaming service. The first episode of Fraggle Rock: Rock On! is now online and being offered to viewers for free, with new mini-episodes also arriving for free, every subsequent Tuesday. The show builds on Apple TV+'s kid/family-friendly programming block, which includes Snoopy in Space, the fantasy series Ghostwriter and Muppet series Helpsters.

You can check out the full press announcement about Fraggle Rock: Rock On! in the official Apple TV+ press release below:

"The Fraggles make their return in Apple’s “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!,” a new, original collection of mini-episodes, produced by The Jim Henson Company, premiering today for free exclusively on Apple TV+, a home for award-winning, educational children’s programming. The beloved stars of the classic 80s series, Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt, join together again for new stories and classic Fraggle songs that show everyone how we are all connected through friendship. New mini-episodes will continue to premiere globally for free, every Tuesday.

While the Fraggles might be in different parts of the Fraggle Rock caves, they can still find ways to have fun together, with music, silliness, special guests, and of course the help of devices created by the industrious Doozers - lovingly called the Doozertubes! In the first mini-episode entitled “Shine On,” now streaming on Apple TV+, new Doozertubes are delivered to the Fraggles’ caves, allowing them to come together for a favorite song “Shine On, Shine On Me.”

(Photo: Apple TV+)

The all-new short form episodes are produced by The Jim Henson Company, and executive produced by Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia. In accordance with the Covid-19 “Safer at Home” guidelines, “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” is all shot on iPhone 11 phones from the homes of the production team and individual artists from all over the U.S.

“Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” joins an award-winning lineup of shows from today’s most trusted brands in kids and family programming that are now streaming for free on Apple TV+, including Sesame Workshop’s “Helpsters” and “Ghostwriter”; and “Snoopy in Space,” from Peanuts. With families around the world staying at home, Apple is featuring curated collections of TV shows, movies, music, podcasts, books, apps and games for families and kids of all ages. These collections have been created to help parents educate and entertain their kids and to assist teachers who are exploring creative ways to facilitate remote learning."

Apple TV is available for $4.99/mo with a week-long free trial.

