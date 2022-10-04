Frasier Sequel Gets Series Order at Paramount+

Previously in the works for quite some time, Paramount+ has officially given a series order to the Frasier sequel series. According to Deadline, Kelsey Grammer returns to not only executive produce the series but will appear once again as the title character, Frasier Crane. Work on the series has been happening in some form for the past four years, and was confirmed in February of last year to have officially landed at Paramount+. The trade reports that the show's first season will have 10 episodes. No details about the content of the show have been revealed just yet but the series will follow "Frasier Crane's next chapter in a different city."

Fans of the original series, which was set in Seattle, will perhaps be miffed to learn that the new series will surround the title character with new characters. According to Deadline "original Frasier cast members" are not expected to be in the show as series regulars but guest appearances remain on the table as a potential. Chris Harris of How I Met Your Mother and Joe Cristalli of Life In Pieces will executive produce alongside Grammer.

The most recent update before today on the series came back in July when Grammer reveled the team was "in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of the Frasier reboot, and it looks pretty good." Speaking with The Talk, he added, "I've had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I'm happy."

The Frasier revival will once again follow the "I'm listening" psychiatrist. Last we saw him, Frasier had plans to leave Seattle radio station KACL for a new job in San Francisco, but the series finale instead ended with Frasier landing in Chicago to pursue his romance with Charlotte (Laura Linney).

"Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world," Grammar said previously about joining Paramount+ with the series. "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

A spin-off of the classic sitcom Cheers, Frasier debuted on September 16, 1993, and ran for 11 seasons on NBC with its finale airing May 13, 2004. The original series featured the late John Mahoney his Frasier's father Martin Crane and David Hyde Pierce as his brother, psychiatrist Dr. Niles Crane. The series also starred Jane Leeves as Daphne and Peri Gilpin as Roz.