Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Updates Series Revival at Paramount+

This fall, those tossed salads and scrambled eggs are callin' again. Kelsey Grammer has updated the status of the Frasier revival in the works at Paramount+, where Grammer will answer the call a third time as former Seattle radio psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane. The sequel series, which the Emmy-winning actor has been developing since 2018, was ordered by Paramount last February. In a preview of his July 4 appearance on CBS' The Talk, Grammer revealed the Frasier reboot could start shooting this fall — nearly 20 years after the eleventh and final season of the Cheers spinoff began airing on NBC.

"There were some conversations about October, maybe a little later. I don't know," Grammer said on The Talk. "There are a couple of other things coming up. We've developed a couple of other projects that look like they're going to shoot first."

Grammer's announced projects include Jesus Revolution for Lionsgate and Millennium's Wanted Man, an action movie co-starring and directed by Dolph Lundgren. As for Paramount+'s Frasier, Grammer confirmed the revival is "in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of the Frasier reboot, and it looks pretty good. I've had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I'm happy."

In an interview with New York's NBC 4 in July 2021, Grammer confirmed he's "reached out to everybody" about returning, including David Hyde Pierce (Niles Crane), Jane Leeves (Daphne), and Peri Gilpin (Roz). John Mahoney, who played Frasier's lovable but curmudgeon father, Martin Crane, died in 2018.

The Frasier revival is the "next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane," the "I'm listening" psychiatrist we last saw leaving Seattle radio station KACL for a new job in San Francisco. The Frasier finale instead ended with Frasier landing in Chicago to pursue his romance with Charlotte (Laura Linney).

"Frasier's gonna change cities again," Grammer told NBC 4 of Frasier's move from Boston to Seattle. "He thinks he's gonna go off and do one thing, and sure enough, his life takes him in another direction. And he ends up rich beyond his dreams."

The Frasier revival will stream on Paramount+. Try it here.