Frasier Reboot Starring Kelsey Grammer Coming to Paramount+

A reboot of the long-running comedy Frasier is officially coming to Paramount+. The reboot was announced on Wednesday as part of ViacomCBS' investor presentation with Kelsey Grammer confirmed to reprise his role as Dr. Frasier Crane, the Seattle psychiatrist turned radio host. The Frasier reboot comes from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces) who will executive produce alongside Grammer, who expressed his excitement at "sharing the next chapter" in Frasier's journey on Paramount+.

"Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world," Grammar said. "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

A spin-off of the classic sitcom Cheers, Frasier debuted on September 16, 1993, and ran for 11 seasons on NBC with its finale airing May 13, 2004. The series followed Grammer's Frasier Crane as he returned to his hometown of Seattle to build a new life as the host of a radio advice show, reconnecting with his father Martin Crane (played by the late John Mahoney) and his brother, psychiatrist Dr. Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce). The series also starred Jane Leeves as Daphne and Peri Gilpin as Roz. It is unclear at this time if Pierce, Leeves, and Gilpin will be returning. The reboot currently does not have an anticipated debut date. Both the original Frasier and Cheers will be available to stream on Paramount+.

"Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling," David Stapf President of CBS Studios said. "There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe, Chris, and Kelsey. We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount+."

