Frasier Revival Reportedly Being Eyed at Paramount+

✖

Dr. Frasier Crane may be returning in a Frasier revival series on Paramount+. TVLine reports that the streaming service, set to replace CBS All Access in March, is negotiating with Frasier star Kelsey Grammer to reprise his iconic role after years of rumors about such a project. Grammer originated the character in Cheers and then went on to star in the spinoff series, which saw Dr. Crane returning to his hometown of Seattle, living with his father (John Mahoney), and reconnecting with his brother and fellow psychiatrist Niles (David Hyde Pierce). The series ran for 264 episodes over 11 seasons from 1993 through 2004, receiving critical acclaim and earning 37 Primetime Emmy Awards, including five consecutive wins for Outstanding Comedy Series.

TVLine reports that it reached out to representatives for both Paramount+ and CBS TV Studios about this story. The outlet says that Pramount+ did not respond and that CBS TV Studios declined to comment.

Rumors of a Frasier revival first started circulating in 2018. The series would follow up on the show's finale, with Dr. Crane departing Seattle and setting up a new life in a new city. In November 2019, Grammer commented that the revival was good to go.

"We've hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go. We're sort of on standby a little bit working on a couple of possible network deals that we're circling," Grammer said on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. "And Frasier is sort of in a second position to that at this point. So, there's still stuff going on. But a revisit to Frasier's world is, I think, definitely going to come."

Though no official news followed, actor Peri Gilpin, who played Dr. Crane's radio producer Roz Doyle in the original series, confirmed that the project was still in the works. "There is a lot of talk about it. I do think there's something going on, but I don't know exactly what it is or whether it will actually happen. But it's in the works," Gilpin told Metro. "Do you know what I mean? That sounds like a big tease but I'm being teased too here!"

ViacomCBS is rebranding CBS All Access as Paramount+ partly to signal the new inclusion of content across its brands, with offerings beyond CBS shows alone. Bringing back a beloved and long-running show as Frasier could draw a lot of attention to the streaming platform

CBS All Access relaunches as Paramount+ on March 4th.