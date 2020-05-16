Fred Willard Remembered by Everybody Loves Raymond Creator and Co-Stars

Everybody Loves Raymond star Fred Willard is honored by series creator Philip Rosenthal and co-stars Brad Garrett and Patricia Heaton following the actor and comedian's death Friday at the age of 86. Willard played Hank MacDougall, a devout Presbyterian and father to Amy (Monica Horan) and her oddball brother, Peter (Chris Elliott), with wife Pat (Georgia Engel). As the father-in-law of Robert Barone (Brad Garrett), the MacDougall patriarch sometimes clashed with the Barone clan, especially Robert and Raymond's (Ray Romano) overbearing parents Frank (Peter Boyle) and Marie (Doris Roberts). Appearing in just 14 episodes of the CBS sitcom between 2003 and 2005, three of Willard's four Primetime Emmy nominations were for his role as Hank.

"Our beloved friend and one of the world’s funniest people has passed," writer-executive producer Rosenthal tweeted alongside a photo of Willard and Horan, Rosenthal's wife, captured during Season 7 episode "Robert's Wedding." "Rest In Peace Fred. We all love you."

Remembering the "one-of-a-kind" Willard with an on-set photo from Raymond, Garrett tweeted of his on-screen in-law, "What an honor and a joy to have been able to share a stage with the brilliant, kind and inventive #FredWillard. You were truly a One-Of-A-Kind dear friend. Hug Mary for me. Much love and respect."

Patricia Heaton, who played Debra Barone, retweeted a clip from Willard's final episode of the series, "Pat's Secret," while remembering Willard and late co-stars Boyle, Roberts, and Engle.

"First Peter, then Doris, Georgia and now Fred. Heaven is full of the most wonderful people," Heaton tweeted. "Fred was such a master of his craft, and though we will miss him, I’m so happy [he] has joined his lovely wife Mary."

In a separate tweet celebrating two other late co-stars, Katherine Helmond and Robert Culp, who played Debra's parents, Heaton commemorated the 15th anniversary of the Everybody Loves Raymond series finale, first aired May 16, 2005.