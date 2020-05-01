Fresh Prince Fans Getting Emotional Over Uncle Phil Tribute During Will Smith Snapchat Reunion
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast paid tribute to James Avery, the actor who played Uncle Phil on Will Smith’s Snapchat show. Alfonso Ribeiro, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Joseph Marcell all joined Will From Home to remember the beloved actor. He passed away in 2014, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house while the clips were playing. Even over Zoom, the delivery of his sage wisdom touched them all. Apparently, the people at home still love some Uncle Phil as well. When the clip was posted to Twitter, the comments from all across the world flooded in and shared their memories from the series.
Smith’s larger interview with the cast asked a lot of fun questions. Most of them concerned being recognized as a part of a landmark TV show. DJ Jazzy Jeff explained that he, “got really, really annoyed that everybody wanted to do the handshake" from the beloved program. He laughed, "You would see in people's eyes when they were about to sneak the handshake and I would just grab their hand and hold it. Besides that, I'm good.” He and Smith have a long relationship that pre-dates the show during their music careers, so it was really refreshing to see them joking with each other over the video call.
What would the reunion be without Carlton? Ribeiro revealed that it was his idea for Smith to go by his given name during the series. “We had talked and I said, 'Look, if you're ever going to do this show, you've got to be Will Smith,’” Ribeiro said.
🥺🥺🥺🥺 Fresh prince cast watching clips of Uncle Phil. pic.twitter.com/1afL36XUTi— chanel. (@KissMySnap) April 30, 2020
The Fresh Prince star responded, “It was such a deep insight that you had. You said, 'Because people are going to call you that for the rest of your life!’” History would prove that to be absolutely correct in the long run.
Stay in touch with friends and family during the coronavirus pandemic was the reason for Smith to start this show. He shared how he felt responsible for the surge of misinformation around the coronavirus on his wife’s Red Table Talk show.
“While I was preparing for I Am Legend, my character was a virologist,” he continued. “So, I had an opportunity in preparation for the role to go to the CDC. There was a basic foundational comprehension of viruses and viral pathogens that I developed and it really changed my life and how I looked at the world. There’s basic concepts that people do not understand… So what I wanted was for us to have now is the opportunity to just go through the basics, and then bring in the experts.”
What’s your favorite Uncle Phil moment? Let us know down in the comments!
RIP Uncle Phil
First things first Rest in Peace Uncle Phil, for real.— 💜💛🐍 🏀 (@LazyBrian88) April 30, 2020
Real tears
I'm 62. To this day this is the only spot from any television show or movie that I still cry at. Still and always.— 🐇KERIN🐇 (@ShowMeGoodNews) April 30, 2020
Opening doors for others
“People open doors for me, and I work hard to open doors for you, it dosent make you any less of a man.” 💯— Hideki Ryuga🌴 (@OlDirtyLu) April 30, 2020
Still teaching after all this time
Right my man's still teaching after he's gone— DJuan Stringbean (@stringbeanwaka) April 30, 2020
In your feelings
Y’all tryna have me in my feeling today huh pic.twitter.com/PU1B7T95mv— The Prince of all Libras (@RDownswell) April 30, 2020
For. Real.
“First things first R.I.P Uncle Phil.... For Real” 😔😢 pic.twitter.com/LhAAmzRP9G— BRÜ (@IamTBruin) April 30, 2020
Who is chopping onions???
When that episode came up and I could see Will start to cry... Real misty in here all of a sudden.— Dan Nuebler (@DanNuebler) April 30, 2020
I'm hurt
I’m not crying.. I’m not cr- pic.twitter.com/lnOxnHZAdz— sunflower (@goldenchile_) April 30, 2020
All this crying
April 30, 2020
Need a moment
April 30, 2020
Good job. Good effort.
Was trying to get thru today without crying. will try again tomorrow.— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 30, 2020
The eternal argument
Uncle Phil was better than Dr huxtable ... don’t @ me— C HENRY (@CHEN313) April 30, 2020
Exactly
Right in the childhood 😢— Kevin (KJ3) (@KJ3Reaction) April 30, 2020
Totally crying at work
ok cool now i’m crying at work— ultraviolet (@nixsane) April 30, 2020
Pretty much
April 30, 2020
All of us right now
Cried my eyes out.— Doreen 🌴✨ (@DoreenGLM) April 30, 2020
Nobody was ready
I .... sort of wasn’t ready for that... pic.twitter.com/qpDsEZ06jM— FeelHood 🌊 (@FeelHood) April 30, 2020
The memories are so worth it.
😭😭 i wasn’t ready for that onslaught of emotion, but man i’m glad that happened— Jake Holland (@jakeholla) April 30, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.