Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 Teaser Reveals The Symbiote Suit & Ghost-Spider

There have been several announcements at D23, and the most recent one involves the next season of Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. During the event, Disney unveiled a first-look teaser for Season 2 of the animated series. It specifically introduced several new characters that fans can look forward to seeing. The first season already did a lot of the heavy lifting, introducing Peter Parker, Harry Osborn, Nico Minoru, and Tombstone, who in the series is a high school student and a close friend of Peter before he was pulled into a life of crime. Now, the second season is opening things up even more.

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The trailer shown at D23 included a look at Eddie Brock, the arrival of Ghost-Spider, and the symbiote suit as it formed over Peter Parker at the end of the teaser.

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What Fans Can Expect from Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

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The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man clip shown at D23 started with an event that Harry Osborn was attending. While at the event, he was approached by a Daily Bugle reporter named Eddie Brock, who was asking for an interview. After Eddie was sent away, Doctor Octopus showed up and grabbed Harry, seeking to get revenge on Norman Osborn. Spider-Man fought Doc Ock and saved Harry, and then the clip switched over to the intro with the song. This included a look in the show’s intro at several villains, and even a shot of Ghost-Spider. It then ended with the symbiote engulfing Peter Parker and Peter becoming Venom.

The first season focused a lot on Peter and Harry’s relationship and the slow heel turn for Tombstone. However, there was also a big moment where a portal to another Earth opened at Oscorp and a symbiote got through. Spider-Man and Doctor Strange worked together to end the threat, and then they moved on. It appears that the symbiote is making its return in Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, and this time Venom is coming. This is not confirmed, but with the symbiote bonding with Peter and Eddie showing up in the teaser, it is almost assured that Eddie will become Venom before all is said and done.

Marvel Television and Marvel Animation exec Brad Winderbaum even said that the symbiotes will play a “significant factor” in the next season.

#D23 65-years of Spider-Man panel features first look title card for ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Season 2 alongside a villain casting announcement of musicians Este Haim and Patrick Stump for the upcoming special ‘Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up.’ (They… pic.twitter.com/iy4Px0MC8x — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2026

It is less clear what role Ghost-Spider will play in the second season. While the first season introduced the multiverse with a Doctor Strange from another Earth helping Spider-Man, there is no indication that other spider characters from other worlds are coming to Peter’s Earth here. Things are already different on this Earth, with Nico Minoru being a very different character than the Runaways member from Marvel Comics. This could also change up Ghost-Spider as well, although it was previously announced that she is Gwen Stacy. The intro video also showed that Daredevil is back, with Charlie Cox returning to the voice role.

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will arrive on Disney+ in January 2027.