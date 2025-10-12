MCU Fans Will Finally Get Spider-Man vs Venom in 2026 (But There’s A Catch)

One of Marvel Studios’ most exciting 2026 releases will finally pit Spider-Man and Venom against each other in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Peter Parker’s Spider-Man and the alien Symbiote known as Venom have been sworn enemies in the Marvel Universe since Parker first found the creature as a superpowered black costume during Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars event in 1984. The pair have seldom met on-screen, however, with only Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 from 2007 bringing them to odds, but this will soon change.

The first footage from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2, which is scheduled to hit Disney+ in Fall 2026, revealed that Venom will be introduced in the animated series’ sophomore story. We can’t wait for Spider-Man and Venom to go toe-to-toe in the live-action MCU, but, before then, Marvel Television’s panel at this year’s New York Comic-Con provided confirmation that the archenemies will be coming to blows in animation first. This makes us even more excited for the next chapter of Hudson Thames’ Spider-Man’s story.

How Venom Has Already Been Set Up in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 1 perfectly laid the foundations for Venom’s debut in the series, primarily by making another symbiotic alien crucial to Peter Parker’s origin story as Spider-Man. The Symbiote came through a portal in season 1’s premiere, “Amazing Fantasy,” along with the spider that bit Parker on his first day at Midtown High, transforming him into Spider-Man. After Colman Domingo’s Norman Osborn became Parker’s mentor and we saw his early adventures as Spider-Man, the true origins of his powers were revealed.

The portal that sent the Symbiote and the spider to Midtown High was actually a portal to the future – revealing the spider had been injected with Parker’s own blood, creating a paradox, as it was Parker’s blood from the future that gave him his Spider-Man abilities in the past. This future saw Spider-Man team up with Robin Atkin Downes’ Doctor Strange to fight the alien creature that came through Norman Osborn’s warned-against intergalactic gateway. The focus of the Symbiote in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 1’s finale, “If This Be My Destiny…,” set the stage for Venom in season 2.

We might have caught a glimpse of the Symbiote homeworld in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 1, which presents the perfect opportunity for season 2 to bring Venom officially into the animated series. As well as Venom, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 will also be debuting Gwen Stacy, while Daredevil and Finesse, Norman Osborn, Doctor Octopus, Scorpion, Nico Minoru, and more will all be returning. The series is expected to hit Disney+ in Fall 2026, and a third season is already in development, spelling a bright future for Hudson Thames’ Peter Parker.

