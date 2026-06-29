From Season 4 Finale’s Fatima & Boy in White Twists Officially Addressed by Stars: “Almost Wish She’d Died”

From Season 4 revealed some major twists that fans will be discussing and theorizing about until Season 5 arrives. However, the stakes have never been higher for the series: From Season will be the final season of the show. As such, nobody is safe, and none of the lore we’ve seen established can be trusted anymore; anyone can die, and everything can change in an instant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now one knows how the status quo of From has changed better than the stars who have been acting out the supernatural drama. For four seasons, the cast of From has had to continuously act out the terror of being trapped in a supernatural hell they can’t escape, while also trying to adhere to some strict disciplines that keep them alive. Now, thanks to the machinations of the Man In Yellow/Sophia and the townspeople’s own actions, all that safety net has been cut away.

From Season 4 Finale Delivers A Monstrous Twist

MGM+

SPOILERS: In the Season 4 Finale, “If a Tree Falls in the Forest…” Boyd (Harold Perrineau) went through with Jade (David Alpay) and Tabitha’s (Catalina Sandino Moreno) plan to free the bones of the original sacrificed children from their grave. However, when they pulled out the mystical Bottle Tree to help them escape, The Man In Yellow’s (TMIY) sabotage caused the whole plan to take a drastic turn. Jade and Tabitha were forced to flee deeper into the caverns, while Boyd and other townspeople had to make an emergency retreat when the sky suddenly changed from day to night. Eventually, Boyd and Co. regrouped and went back out to rescue Jade and Tabitha; that rescue mission ended with Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) sacrificing the rest of her humanity and transforming into one of the monsters to cover Boyd, her lover Ellis (Corteon Moore), Jade, and Tabitha as they escaped with the bones.

It was a wild twist, but one that From had been building to all season long. Fatima had been undergoing strange changes since giving birth to a reincarnation of the lead monster, “Smiley” (Jamie McGuire), and recently Boyd and Co. had discovered she wasn’t even “alive” in any traditional sense anymore. However, seeing Fatima fully transform into one of the monsters was shocking and raises a lot of new questions about her character arc in the final season.

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima in From / MGM+

“When Fatima turns, that’s wild, because she’s been so lovely and heartfelt and beautiful,” From star Harold Perrineau told USA Today. “And her turning into one of those things is just… That was wild… I almost wish she’d died, you know what I mean?”

“I was so excited. I got the script, and immediately I was like [gasps]!” Pegah Ghafoori explained. “It was so much fun to think of Fatima going through that transition, and I kind of just dug my claws into it. But the evolution of Fatima has been nothing short of unexpected, but also super iconic.”

How From‘s Main Conflict Reveals Changes Everything

MGM+

In the final scene of From Season 4, TMIY (as Sophia) has successfully stolen all of the talismans the townspeople hang over their doorways to keep the monsters out at night. As TMIY goes to dump the talismans into one of the portal trees (presumably to be lost) he is met by The Boy In White (TBIW), who has been helping townspeople like Victor (Scott McCord) survive. The two entities have a conversation that reveals that “Fromville,” the townspeople, and the cycles of being trapped there are all part of some struggle or contest between TMIY and TBIW. TBIW states that this cycle is different because the townspeople got the bones of the children, and that TIMY can finally be beaten. However, TMIY states that the boy is being overly optimistic, as the Bottle Tree is now gone, and so are the talismans. To TMIY, the odds of getting the townspeople to destroy themselves have never been better.

“Once we finally see Sophia and the Boy In White, and we realize that there’s some struggle there, it’s literally like the start of a boxing match, ‘Let’s get ready to rumble!’ We’ve never known the deal with the Boy in White, so now that’s one of those mysteries that we’re really going to find out a lot about.”

Indeed, Season 5 has set up a lot that needs to be addressed for the final season to wrap the show properly. As with the Season 4 premiere, we hope Season 5 begins with major lore reveals about TBIW and his backstory to properly frame the final battle and its stakes. If done right, From could not only ‘land the plane’ by providing a satisfying ending, but also inspire rewatches of the series from a whole new perspective.

From can only be streamed on Amazon/MGM+. Talk about the finale with us on the ComicBook Forum!