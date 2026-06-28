From Showrunners Respond to Major Theory Before Season 4 Ending

The fourth season of From is nearly over, and fan theories have been running rampant in the run-up to the season finale, which is sure to be full of wild twists and turns. Everything from why people were brought to the town in the first place to whether or not Eloise Kavanaugh is actually alive has been pored over with a fine-tooth comb, and now the showrunners are actually stepping in to set the record straight on a few things, getting the audience back on track before the last episode drops.

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During an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit, showrunners Jeff Pinker and John Griffin pulled back the curtain on a few things; most importantly, they told viewers what to expect regarding the theory that Eloise has been alive the entire time. The answer? Not much, because she’s dead. “Eloise is dead (RIP). A fascinating thing about ‘mystery box shows’ is that the audience creates mysteries of their own. Maybe that says something about our willingness to believe in or seek out conspiracies. But no, Eloise is dead,” they clarified. But that wasn’t the only thing Pinker and Griffin shed light on; they also touched on what might have drawn everyone who isn’t Tabitha Matthews or Jade Herrera to the town.

What Other Secrets Does From Have Up Its Sleeve?

Regarding what is happening to the townspeople, Griffin and Pinker claim they’re “minnows in a net.” Elaborating, they said, “There is a connective theme among all the other characters who were ‘pulled’ into FROMtown. They were each at some sort of crossroads in their lives. Boyd, for instance, had just retired.” It’s a theory that’s been floated since the very beginning, but now it’s clear that being in a stage of transition has some power to draw people to the town. Referencing Jade’s vision from last season, they added, “As Jade now knows, all of the other residents are just ‘minnows’ who unfortunately ‘heard the cries of the children.’”

If you’re unfamiliar, From centers on a small town where the residents find themselves unable to leave. Their panic grows as they realize they’re trapped with no way out, and those in the town strive to survive as terrifying nocturnal creatures from the surrounding forest begin to attack. A family on a road trip accidentally crosses the border of the town, finding themselves stuck just like the rest of the people who live there. They soon encounter Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau), who has appointed himself sheriff and de facto mayor, and are forced to work with the other residents as they all attempt to figure out what’s going on and if escape is even possible.

What mystery are you most looking forward to from the new season of From? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.