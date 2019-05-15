Game of Thrones Las Vegas Odds Have Bran Taking the Iron Throne

Odds are, Bran Stark is going to take the Iron Throne when Game of Thrones is said and done with. Literally. Las Vegas betting odds point to the young Stark boy as having the best chance and landing on the throne as King in King’s Landing, or what’s left of it after Daenerys Targaryen laid waste to the city with her dragon. Bran Stark’s odds at landing on the Iron Throne jumped to +200 from -500 after Sunday’s episode.

As Bran leads the pack as the most likely to end up on the Iron Throne, he is followed by his older sister Sansa Stark. After manipulating Dany’s advisors and playing a part in the Dragon Queen leveling Westeros and showing her instability, Sansa’s odds to rule Westeros are are paying out at a rate of +400.

From there, various characters have interesting odds beside their names. Tyrion Lannister sits third at +750, followed by Jon Snow at +800, Daenerys Targaryen at +1500, Gendry at +3000, Arya Stark at +3000, Jon and Daenerys’ baby at +3300, Samwell Tarly at +5000, and Davos at +15000. The odds are available for betting at Bovada.

The odds were forced to remove characters such as Cersei Lannister and her brother Jamie following Episode 8×05’s events, which claimed their lives in shocking form. A building collapsed, killing both characters, shortly after Sandor Clegane was also taken off of the board in a battle against his zombified brother.

Still, fans have been shocked by Dany’s turn against humanity, which ultimately was what took Cersei’s life. After causing Cersei’s army to surrender, Daenerys saw the kingdom that she felt was rightfully hers, and, rather than take the throne along with her victory, she used her dragon to lay waste to virtually all of King’s Landing. Game of Thrones showrunner D.B. Weiss claims that it was her finally being in this kingdom that caused her to lash out with such extreme force.

“She sees the Red Keep, which is, to her, the home that her family built when they first came over to this country 300 years ago,” Weiss shared in a behind-the-scenes featurette. “It’s in that moment, on the walls of King’s Landing where she’s looking at that symbol of everything that was taken from her, when she makes the decision to make this personal.”

Game of Thrones will air its final episode on Sunday at 9pm ET on HBO.