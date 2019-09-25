Game of Thrones Star Alfie Allen Shares Epic Cast Selfie from Emmys

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Sunday night and featured nominations for ten different cast members from HBO’s Game of Thrones. Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) was the only one of the group to take home a prize, winning Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, but the show did win Best Drama Series for the fourth and final time. The other nominees included Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), and Carice van Houten (Melisandre). The entire group presented during the awards and Allen managed to snap an epic selfie with them all backstage. The actor took to Instagram to share the photo in a bittersweet post that explains just how much he’ll miss playing Theon and working with his pals.

“Emmys was a blast. So lovely to win best drama… feels sad as this really was the goodbye to Thrones for me… am really really going to miss working on Thrones and will miss working with my friends. They are all amazing. ❤️,” Allen wrote.

Many fans commented on the post:

“What is dead may never die,” @michelletayylor wrote.

“I know it’s so sad 😭 love the cast,” @joeyariisz added.

“Youre the winner of best supporting actor of my heart 😍,” @brujisima__ replied.

“Best selfie ever I’ll miss you all,” @nevada.rn wrote.

If you’re a fan of the beloved HBO show, there’s more Game of Thrones content for you to look forward to this week! On September 26th, Clarke is teaming up with the site, Tiltify, in order to raise money for SameYou, a charity that helps increase neuro-rehabilitation access after brain injury or stroke. You can read more about the event here.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are streaming on HBO.